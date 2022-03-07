Weather
28 Covid cases 7 Mar, 13 hospitalised - 6 res, 1 in ICU, 87 home monitored, 9,372 recoveries, 51 deaths, 422 incidence rate, 71% vaccinated

Monaco makes Covid vaccines available for kids

By Cassandra Tanti - March 7, 2022

Children in the Principality aged five to 11 are now eligible to have the Covid-19 vaccine, provided authorisation is given by both parents.

The Prince’s Government announced Monday morning in a statement that it would be extending its vaccination programme to this age group “In response to the request expressed by certain families”, adding that “The Monégasque National Vaccination Committee recently came out favourably on the vaccination against Covid-19 of children in this age group.”

The vaccine is voluntary and interested parents are invited to make an appointment by calling the Covid-19 Call Centre or go online at https://vaccination-covid19.gouv.mc.

It will take place at the National Vaccination Centre in a space specially equipped for children, after a medical consultation is carried out on site by a paediatrician. Authorisation signed by both parents must be presented beforehand.

 

 

 

