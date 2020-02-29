Sunday, March 1, 2020
Welcome! Log into your account
Register for an account
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Recover your password
News
Brought to you by: Monaco Life
The region's first case of coronavirus has been confirmed in a 23-year-old woman from Cannes who returned from a trip to Milan
Monaco’s first case of Covid-19 has been confirmed. A man believed to be in his 50s is now being treated in Nice as authorities try to identify who the patient has been in contact with in recent days.
The man was taken into solitary confinement at the Princess Grace Hospital Center on Friday before being transferred to the Archet hospital in Nice after a test for coronavirus came back positive.
According to the Prince’s government, the patient’s state of health “is not cause for concern”.
A person who is linked to the patient has been put in self-quarantine in their home, “with treatment in accordance with the procedures adopted by the Principality of Monaco,” said the government.
An investigation has been initiated to track the movements of the patient during the past few days and to identify the people with whom he would have been in contact.
According to Minister of Social Affairs and Health Didier Gamerdinger, one to three people a day are being cared for by medical teams in Monaco on suspicion of having the coronavirus, while almost 120 calls have been made to the emergency number since it was set up. (+377.98.98.48.50)
It brings the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the region to two, after a 23-year-old woman from Cannes also tested positive this week.
This week, officials in both Nice and Menton made decisions to cancel beloved annual festivities in the name of public health.
Students and workers who have passed through coronavirus hotspots are being asked to self-quarantine by the Monaco government, but it says schools will reopen next week and events will also go ahead as planned.
Monaco’s Frédéric Labarrère has presented his credentials to two offices of the United Nations.
While tests have cleared two suspected cases of coronavirus in Monaco, Nice has set up a dedicated unit as the ‘first line’ of treatment in the region. Meanwhile, as Italy’s economy takes a battering due to the recent outbreak, it is important to note that the regular flu has killed more people than Covid-19 this winter season.
INSEE, France’s statistical office, has published the latest available figures for population changes across the nation, although these apply to January 1, 2015.There are now more than 66 million people living in France, with an annual growth rate averaging 0.5 percent. Interestingly, the south and west of the country seem to have lost their attraction for newcomers, with only small increases in population. Nevertheless, the number of people calling the Region Sud Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur (formerly known as PACA) home has passed the five million mark for the first time. For the whole of the country, the principal reason for the increase in population is immigration, rather than a surplus of births over deaths. INSEE is preparing population estimates as of January 1, 2018, which will be published on January 16. Closer to home, Monaco’s 2016 Census revealed earlier this year that the resident population of Monaco has grown 5.5 percent to reach 37,308. With a total of 139 different nationalities identified, Russians saw the highest increase in residency, now numbered at 749, since the last census in 2008. https://monacolife.net/census-results-show-growth-in-monacos-population/