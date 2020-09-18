Weather
5 new cases of Covid-19 on 17 Sept. in Monaco brings total to 186: 2 hospitalised, 31 home monitored, 147 healed, 1 resident death

Monaco Maritime Affairs unveils new boat

By Stephanie Horsman - September 18, 2020

Vitamar III, the newest vessel to be launched by the Maritime Affairs Department, has been unveiled to much fanfare including a traditional baptism.

The Maritime Affairs Department has added a new multi-use boat to its fleet. On Thursday 17th September, Vitamar III was revealed publicly in the presence of many local dignitaries that included Minister of State Pierre Dartout, Minister of the Environment Marie-Pierre Gramaglia, and Director of Maritime Affairs (DAM) Armelle Roudaut-Lafon.

Madame Roudaut-Lafon gave a speech presenting the new vessel, after which Monseigneur Dominique-Marie David, the Archbishop of Monaco, officially blessed the boat. It was then “baptised” with a bottle of champagne by the ship’s “godmother” Leticia de Massy.

The monohull vessel, built in 2019, was purchased from Transmetal Industries, a shipyard based in the Var, for €1.5 million. The primary functions of the new ship include coastline maintenance, the fight against marine pollution, the preservation of the environment, firefighting assistance, and inspections at sea.

The Vitamar III rounds out the DAM fleet, which also includes two semi-rigid hulled boats, the Sainte-Devote 2 and the Corallium 2, both acquired in 2014.

 

Photo © Manuel Vitali- Communication Department

 

 

 

#MyMonacoStyle Weekend Report

Local News Louis Pisano, Style -
weekendlouis So here we are back at Monday. If you’re reading this, congratulations on making it through the weekend in one piece. The sun was shining and so were the style stars around the Principality. As time goes on, one begins to know exactly who will be wearing what where making it easy to spot a fashion moment. You’ll find Victoria Silvstedt soaking up the sun on a yacht deck, Julien Guirado out and about in Casino Square, and Ms Yana Weiman at her beloved Hotel Metropole. This past weekend nobody played by any particular rule, comfort was key for some, cool for others and a healthy dose of classic Monaco glam for many. What caught my eye this time around with this bunch was not just what they were wearing but from what places and what they were trying to communicate … other than I’m obviously cooler than you. So enjoy this weekend style recap. Get inspired, get jealous, get DRESSED.

Julien Guirado Julien Guirado

@giura22 Clearly someone is a Netflix Narcos fan. Drug Dealer casual was the mood for this TV star and influencer over the weekend … minus the drugs. Maroon makes me swoon as he rocked at Narcos Medellin sweater with colour-coordinated Old Skool Vans sneakers. Also clearly someone was missing the mid 2000s – hello Von Dutch trucker hat. I’m only letting that slide because Kylie Jenner is apparently the reason it’s making a comeback. Let’s see how long before I’m scrolling eBay to cop one. Overall this look is cute, it’s casual, I wouldn’t be mad if I walked up to my boyfriend at Casino Square rocking this look for date night (you’re a lucky girl Martika Caringella).

Yana Weiman Yana Weiman

@yanaweiman This Russian beauty queen (actually you’re all probably quite familiar with her by now in this feature) channelled the essence of a Provençal lavender field this weekend in a Nezha fashion dress with a tulip style skirt, a pink Lady Dior bag and matching Montaigne Paris pink pumps at the Hotel Metropole. Side note: her mother Inna is exactly what you would expect the mother of this style driven young model to be … FABULOUS. Okay, back to Yana. Like I’m trying to understand how whatever she wears and at whatever occasion, she manages to make it look like a high fashion editorial. Peep her Instagram and you’ll see what I mean, like hello, can I look that glam working out or jogging or just driving as she does. With 79,000 followers tracking her every fabulous move it’s no wonder she has strangers sending her boxes of roses.

Victoria SilvstedtVictoria Silvstedt

@victoriasilvstedt Classics never go out of style. Since I can’t crown her Princess of Monaco I’ll just refer to her as Princess of Style. The Swedish blonde television personality was white hot in a white La Reveche ruffled sundress on board a yacht in the port. Sunlight glinting off her always perfectly tousled hair she was #WEEKENDGOALS for just about everybody. Sometimes it’s just about the simple things in life to keep us happy you know, just a simple white dress on a simple super yacht ... clearly I’ve been doing MY Sundays wrong.                                         -

CAT Cat?

cat98000 Well here’s a new entry to my weekend style club after much consideration (and research). I’m still not sure who she is ... well, other than incredibly chic. There’s so many things to note with this look that it’s overwhelming me. BUT PLEASE FIRST let’s note that the dog leash is coordinated with Cat’s blouse!! I’m SCREAMING. Like hello attention to detail. Please tell this woman has a closet of dog leashes to match her daily outfits. Oh Monaco, I love you. The Blue Atoll Hermès Kelly bag, the baby blue Chanel jacket, Hermès belt, silver Chanel flats and Dior So Real sunglasses all for brunch. Like this is how I think I look rolling up to the Meridien for eggs and mimosas when in reality I’m in last night’s outfit still. Looking blue but feeling good, Cat’s not worried that there’s no lifeguard on duty at the beach. She has more important things on her mind ... I can only imagine what the doggie poop bags look like.

antoineAntoine

@monsieurlifestyle Oh, hi Antoine, I was wondering when you would make it into this recap. If you’re not familiar with this instahunk (I mean, fashion influencer) get to scrolling. Yes, we will overlook the fact that he hashtags #MenWithClass with inspirational quotes. That is my edict. Now we can continue. The lifestyle blogger/entrepreneur trekked up from Cannes this weekend to hangout in Monaco, and by hangout I mean just look generally cooler and more handsome than the rest of us. Maybe he wanted to be incognito (sorry, we spotted you anyways) but he looked super slick in a “The Spy Who Loved Me” sort of way in all black wearing Karl Lagerfeld, Mont Blanc and a Maxwell & Scott bag (to carry my heart away in). Anyway this look is pure hashtag men’s fashion inspiration. You can’t go wrong with black, it flatters all body types from the general blobby masses to Antoine’s Herculean situation. Ok this is getting out of hand. The end. Instagram sensation and style blogger Louis Pisano writes SuperficialLivingDiary.com. Article first published October 16, 2017.

Monaco lays out new eco-friendly construction plans

Business & Finance Cassandra Tanti -

Over 200 representatives from Monaco’s construction industry and town planning professionals have come together to put forward it’s new plan to approach sustainable growth in the Principality.

Government Counsellor-Minister of Equipment, Environment and Urban Planning Marie-Pierre Gramaglia led a meeting last week to discuss the Principality’s new approach to urban planning. Called the Mediterranean Sustainable Buildings of Monaco (BD2M) plan, it offers a “tailor-made” approach to sustainable construction to ensure all future projects meet the guidelines set out by the Mission for Energy Transition programme launched by the government. "The environmental and energy performance of buildings accounts for more than 30% of the Principality's greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions,” said Marie-Pierre Gramaglia. “It is a priority axis of the government's policy in terms of energy transition and reduction of our GHGs." The plan is based on the free and cooperative exchange of ideas, techniques, skills and experiences amongst the construction professionals of the Principality. This collective endeavour has produced a novel way of ensuring all new buildings will be of the best quality in terms of environmentally sustainable construction, and well within the procedures set of by the Prince’s government. The Mediterranean Sustainable Buildings of Monaco method will be employed in the building of all public construction, renovation and new project, effective immediately. The final goal is for Monaco to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by half as of 2030 and to become carbon neutral by 2050.