Monaco Maritime Affairs unveils new boat

Government Counsellor-Minister of Equipment, Environment and Urban Planning Marie-Pierre Gramaglia led a meeting last week to discuss the Principality’s new approach to urban planning. Called the Mediterranean Sustainable Buildings of Monaco (BD2M) plan, it offers a “tailor-made” approach to sustainable construction to ensure all future projects meet the guidelines set out by the Mission for Energy Transition programme launched by the government. "The environmental and energy performance of buildings accounts for more than 30% of the Principality's greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions,” said Marie-Pierre Gramaglia. “It is a priority axis of the government's policy in terms of energy transition and reduction of our GHGs." The plan is based on the free and cooperative exchange of ideas, techniques, skills and experiences amongst the construction professionals of the Principality. This collective endeavour has produced a novel way of ensuring all new buildings will be of the best quality in terms of environmentally sustainable construction, and well within the procedures set of by the Prince’s government. The Mediterranean Sustainable Buildings of Monaco method will be employed in the building of all public construction, renovation and new project, effective immediately. The final goal is for Monaco to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by half as of 2030 and to become carbon neutral by 2050.