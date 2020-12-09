Weather
5 ° C
5°C
Thursday, December 10, 2020

News

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

7 new Covid cases on 9 Dec. brings total to 655: 8 hospitalised, 3 resident + 3 in ICU, 2 resident, 31 home monitored, 585 recoveries, 3 deaths

Monaco meets Japan

Monaco meets Japan

By Stephanie Horsman - December 9, 2020

Made in Japan is returning to Monaco, offering visitors a bit of the East with culture, food and traditions.

From 11th to 13th December, the Grimaldi Forum will be hosting Made in Japan in the Indigo Hall, an event much anticipated by lovers of all things Asian.

It gives those who join in a chance to discover Japanese teas, cakes, sakes and a variety of other products, many of which are only available in Japan. In addition to food items, there will also be a selection of traditional hand-made luxury products including traditional socks, dresses, kimonos and workshops teaching the Japanese secrets of healthy living.

At 3:30pm on both days, guests will be treated to a concert by the ensemble group Iris, a kendo dojo demonstration as well as a calligraphy demonstration hosted by Chieko Imamura.

With 25 exhibitioners, there will be plenty of choice and lots to discover!

 

Photo was taken before the Covid crisis, credit Grimaldi Forum

 

 

shares
SHARE
Previous article#REEVENT: life after Covid
Next articleWho is Monaco’s new police division?

Editors pics

December 9, 2020 | Local News

Prince’s Foundation supports Ocean X

The Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation has signed an agreement with the ocean exploration organisation Ocean X to develop marine conservation activities.

0
December 6, 2020 | Local News

Monaco Declaration delivered at ocean symposium

“Ocean pollution is widespread, worsening and, in most countries, poorly controlled." That’s the key message to have come out of the 1st Human Health and Ocean forum in Monaco.

0
December 4, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Beautiful, ethical, organic, local

SBM’s signature festive cake this year is the Honey Flower, a stunning celebration of local ingredients prepared by the Principality’s finest pastry chefs.

0
December 3, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Third Covid screening test now in action

Rapid antigen tests are being rolled out throughout the Principality, with results obtainable within 30 minutes.

0

daily

December 9, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Giant cheque for CSM cancer research

Cassandra Tanti

Research at the Scientific Centre of Monaco into pediatric cancers has received a major boost thanks to a 100,000€ donation from the Flavien Foundation.

0
December 9, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Prince’s Foundation supports Ocean X

Stephanie Horsman

The Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation has signed an agreement with the ocean exploration organisation Ocean X to develop marine conservation activities.

0
December 9, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Who is Monaco’s new police division?

Stephanie Horsman

Monaco’s new Events and Environment Preservation police division promises to modernise the force through more foresight and greater cross-functionality between departments.

0
December 9, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Monaco meets Japan

Stephanie Horsman

Made in Japan is returning to Monaco, offering visitors a bit of the East with culture, food and traditions.

0
MORE STORIES

Flu epidemic arrives early

Local News Staff Writer -
[caption id="attachment_9902" align="alignleft" width="300"]Photo: Whoisjohngalt Photo: Whoisjohngalt[/caption] The regional health agency (ARS) in Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur has said that the seasonal flu epidemic has arrived earlier than usual this year. A communiqué from the ARS said that the first major outbreak arrived last week, from December 12 until December 16. The agency added that while there is still time to get vaccinated to avoid the worst of the outbreak, more than 400 people required emergency treatment during last week, with 69 being admitted to hospital. To date, six hospitals offering A&E services have reported being under pressure from the flu problem. Each year, influenza infects 2.5 million people in France. READ ALSO: Monaco hospital gets region’s first 3D coelio-surgical equipment READ ALSO: Hospital receives advanced radiotherapy machines

A TYGA in PLEIN sight

Local News Louis Pisano, Style -
[caption id="attachment_20702" align="alignnone" width="960"]Tyga. Photo: Facebook Jimmy'z Monte-Carlo Tyga. Photo: Facebook Jimmy'z Monte-Carlo[/caption] It's bittersweet in a way when you realise before leaving the house that you're about to head to the best party of the summer, which also coincidently means that after this night the summer starts to wrap up. Last night was the annual Philipp Plein summer party at JimmyZ with a guest performance by rapper Tyga. These two headlining names in the world of fashion and music respectively brought out the crowds of red-soled party girls breezing past the queue, JimmyZ regulars ready to kick off their weekend with hordes of young men arriving without reservations and put off by the entry fee sat outside complaining. Inside, the party heated up as Philipp Plein and his crew made their entrance. The German designer donned a simple black T-shirt and jeans while girlfriend Morgan Osman of "Bad Girls Club" reality show fame opted for a little black velvet dress with a slit to high heaven that complimented her dark hair. [caption id="attachment_20686" align="alignnone" width="2048"]German designer Philipp Plein and girlfriend Morgan Osman, celebrity graffiti artist Alec Monopoly in head-to-toe and girl about town Juliane Dalla Pria in graphic neon light print halter dress. Photo: Facebook Jimmy'z Monte-Carlo German designer Philipp Plein and girlfriend Morgan Osman, celebrity graffiti artist Alec Monopoly in head-to-toe and girl about town Juliane Dalla Pria in graphic neon light print halter dress. Photo: Facebook Jimmy'z Monte-Carlo[/caption] Celebrity graffiti artist Alec Monopoly accessorised a head-to-toe white look with a black top hat and girl about town and member of Plein's inner circle, Juliane Dalla Pria, added some colour to the entourage with a graphic neon light print halter dress. At 3, am the 27-year-old Compton-born rapper Tyga, also known as the ex-boyfriend of Kylie Jenner, came out visible by the flashing lights of camera phones shouting out Monaco in between hit songs such as "Rack City" and "Make it Nasty" while a full house chanted lyrics alongside. Outside more Rolls Royces and Ferraris pulled up full of more JimmyZ clients and their friends, the red-soled party girls now barefoot looking for taxis and people still begging security to check the list "one more time". One couldn't help but be drawn in by the frenetic energy and the enticing bass emanating from inside. [gallery td_select_gallery_slide="slide" size="large" ids="20694,20693,20692,20690,20689,20687,20685"] Instagram sensation and style blogger Louis Pisano writes SuperficialLivingDiary.com. Article first published August 18, 2017.

READ ALSO

https://monacolife.net/?p=20589