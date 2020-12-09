Monaco meets Japan

[caption id="attachment_20702" align="alignnone" width="960"]
It's bittersweet in a way when you realise before leaving the house that you're about to head to the best party of the summer, which also coincidently means that after this night the summer starts to wrap up. Last night was the annual Philipp Plein summer party at JimmyZ with a guest performance by rapper Tyga.
These two headlining names in the world of fashion and music respectively brought out the crowds of red-soled party girls breezing past the queue, JimmyZ regulars ready to kick off their weekend with hordes of young men arriving without reservations and put off by the entry fee sat outside complaining.
Inside, the party heated up as Philipp Plein and his crew made their entrance. The German designer donned a simple black T-shirt and jeans while girlfriend Morgan Osman of "Bad Girls Club" reality show fame opted for a little black velvet dress with a slit to high heaven that complimented her dark hair.
Celebrity graffiti artist Alec Monopoly accessorised a head-to-toe white look with a black top hat and girl about town and member of Plein's inner circle, Juliane Dalla Pria, added some colour to the entourage with a graphic neon light print halter dress.
At 3, am the 27-year-old Compton-born rapper Tyga, also known as the ex-boyfriend of Kylie Jenner, came out visible by the flashing lights of camera phones shouting out Monaco in between hit songs such as "Rack City" and "Make it Nasty" while a full house chanted lyrics alongside.
Outside more Rolls Royces and Ferraris pulled up full of more JimmyZ clients and their friends, the red-soled party girls now barefoot looking for taxis and people still begging security to check the list "one more time". One couldn't help but be drawn in by the frenetic energy and the enticing bass emanating from inside.
Instagram sensation and style blogger Louis Pisano writes SuperficialLivingDiary.com. Article first published August 18, 2017.
