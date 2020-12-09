Monaco meets Japan

[caption id="attachment_9902" align="alignleft" width="300"]Photo: Whoisjohngalt[/caption] The regional health agency (ARS) in Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur has said that the seasonal flu epidemic has arrived earlier than usual this year. A communiqué from the ARS said that the first major outbreak arrived last week, from December 12 until December 16. The agency added that while there is still time to get vaccinated to avoid the worst of the outbreak, more than 400 people required emergency treatment during last week, with 69 being admitted to hospital. To date, six hospitals offering A&E services have reported being under pressure from the flu problem. Each year, influenza infects 2.5 million people in France.