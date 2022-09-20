Monaco narrowly lose to Lebanon in Davis Cup tie

Monaco lost 3-2 to Lebanon in the Davis Cup, despite an impressive comeback from 2-0 down. Attention now shifts from promotion to survival in Group II.

Following a comfortable victory against Morocco in March, Monaco went into the two-day tournament, which took place on Friday and Saturday, with the chance to get promoted to Group I of the world-renowned tennis tournament.

However, Monaco found their task much more difficult than they did earlier this year. Deprived of home-court advantage, the Principality side struggled on the hard court of Zouk Mosbeh.

Valentin Vacherot lost the first match in three sets against Hady Habib (1-6, 6-4, 6-3). The Monégasuqes were then left with a mountain to climb when Benjamin Hassan beat Lucas Caterina in straight sets (6-3, 6-1).

Monaco began their comeback in the doubles, as Hugo Nys and Romain Arneodo won in three sets (6-2, 6-7, 4-6). Valentin Vacherot’s victory in the fourth match of the competition (6-3, 7-6) then took the tie to a thrilling decider.

However, it wasn’t to be for Monaco. Habib beat Nys in three sets (6-2, 6-7, 6-2), to give Lebanon the victory, and dash Monaco’s dreams of reaching the top group. Focus now turns to remaining in Group II, and the draw for their next Davis Cup opponent will take place on Tuesday 20th September.

Photo of Monaco Davis Cup team by Luke Entwistle, Monaco Life