Monaco news round-up

Monaco Life rounds up the latest news and announcements from the Monegasque government and local entities, from environmental discussions and food security to a new ambassador to China.

Meetings, conferences and momentous occasions: here’s a rundown of the important local stories and events to happen in the Principality in recent days.

ECO-RESPONSIBLE POLICIES

The Department of Equipment, Environment and Urban Planning met on 18th April to discuss the present and future ways the country is approaching sustainable and environmentally responsible town planning, notably on the coast.

99% of Monaco’s coastline is artificial and the government is looking particularly hard at ways to limit impact whilst contributing to positive economic development. Among the measures discussed: limiting the size of cruise ships in the port, new tools for preserving marine biodiversity with tidepools and biohuts, and a tourism white paper to be distributed by the Tourist and Convention Authority. Future plans include building regulated mooring areas that will protect fragile seabeds.

MONACO’S NEW AMBASSADOR IN CHINA

Marie-Pascale Boisson, Monaco’s new Ambassador to the People’s Republic of China, presented her Letters of Credence to President XI Jinping on 24th April in a ceremony at Beijing’s Great Hall of the People. During his speech to the number of incoming ambassadors present, the Chinese Head of State stressed his country’s commitment to peaceful development and willingness to work with the international community to address global challenges as well as promote world security.

FOOD SECURITY CHALLENGES AT UN COUNCIL

From 24th to 28th April, Monaco sent representatives to the 172nd session of the United Nations Council of Food and Agriculture in Rome. Ambassador Anne Eastwood met with many other diplomats and government representatives who had gathered to listen to expert reports about how wars, economic disruptions and climate change are jeopardising food security. Monaco aligned itself with European Union declarations to continue contributing to the positive contributions being made to deal with the crisis.

SAINT BART’S COMES TO MONACO

Thomas Gréaux and associates from the Multi-Professional Economic Chamber (CEM) of Saint Barthélemy visited the Principality from 24th to 28th April to meet with local players in the tourism, transportation and environmental sectors. They were welcomed by the Monaco Economic Board and key Monegasque companies, with whom they exchanged views on the socio-economic particularities of the Principality while discussing the similarities between the two states. One leading topic of conversation was how Monegasque systems could be applied to the Caribbean island nation.

ISRAEL CELEBRATES 75 TH ANNIVERSARY

The State of Israel has turned 75 and Minister of State Pierre Dartout used the occasion to receive Haïm Waxman, Business Manager at the Israeli Embassy in France, to the Principality on 4th May to congratulate the nation on its landmark anniversary.

Photo of the Department of Equipment, Environment and Urban Planning meeting supplied by the Monaco Communications Department