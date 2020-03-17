Weather
Wednesday, March 18, 2020

Prince Albert has announced that the Principality will introduce new containment measures starting at midnight

Monaco steps up lockdown

Monaco steps up lockdown

By Cassandra Tanti - March 17, 2020

In his address to Monaco on Tuesday night, Prince Albert announced that the Principality has entered “a phase of virus lockdown” with the introduction of new containment measures starting at midnight, lasting “until further notice”.

Monaco’s Head of State thanked health workers for their service during the Covid-19 outbreak as well as the National Council and various authorities. However, to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus, he said that the Principality would introduce new stricter measures as of Wednesday 18th March.

To outline exactly what those measures are, Minister of the Interior Patrice Cellario will give a live address on Wednesday 18th March at 10.30am, to be broadcast on the government’s Facebook page. You can access it by clicking here.

Monaco’s response to the Covid-19 health crisis is expected to be the same as France. French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday evening that measures unprecedented in peacetime were needed as the number of infected people doubled every three days and deaths spiralled higher. He told the French people they are only allowed outside their houses for essential trips, such as to buy food and medicines, for a period of two weeks.

An additional 100,000 police and army personnel were brought in to enforce the ban.

To understand more about the lockdown, read our story here:

France’s lockdown explained

Photo: Prince Albert addressing the citizens of Monaco on Tuesday evening 

 

daily

March 17, 2020 | Local News

Senior care during lockdown

Stephanie Horsman

Seniors are more likely to feel the effects of social isolation during this confinement period. Small things can be done to help ease their fear and worry. Meanwhile, the council has extended its home meal service for the elderly. 

0
March 17, 2020 | Local News

Land extension on schedule

Stephanie Horsman

Despite setbacks due to extraordinarily bad weather conditions the past few months, the Portier Cove Mareterra land extension project is hitting a milestone.

0
March 16, 2020 | Local News

French residents ordered to stay at home

Cassandra Tanti

French President Emmanuel Macron announced on Monday night a 15-day lockdown prohibiting residents from leaving their homes unless absolutely necessary.

0
March 16, 2020 | Local News

Serge Telle tests positive for Covid-19

Stephanie Horsman

Monaco’s Minister of State Serge Telle has tested positive for Covid-19, becoming the Principality's 9th confirmed case of the novel coronavirus.

0
