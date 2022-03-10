Monaco Ocean Week: full list of events

Thursday, March 10, 2022
Brought to you by: Monaco Life
Photo of the 2019 edition of Monaco Ocean Week, from left to right: Bernard Fautrier, former Vice-President of the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation; Cyril Gomez, Director General of the Department of Equipment, Environment and Urban Planning; Robert Calcagno, Director General of the Oceanographic Institute; Denis Allemand, Director of the Monaco Scientific Center and Bernard d’Alessandri, Managing Director and General Secretary of the Yacht Club of Monaco. By Communication Department/Manuel Vitali
The schedule has been revealed for this year’s Monaco Ocean Week, a local forum that brings together the world’s biggest names in management and protection of the seas.
Yet more snow is expected across the region this weekend adding to what has thus far been a snowy month. Isola 2000 and Limone Piemonte are amongst the resorts expected to get a fresh white sheet.
If you’ve never witnessed the Grand Prix from the decks of your own luxury yacht, it is time to push the envelope and see what all the excitement is about.
AS Monaco owner Dmitry Rybolovlev has announced that he and his club are both providing humanitarian aid in war-torn Ukraine, clearly identifying the side that the Russian-Cypriot is standing on.