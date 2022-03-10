Monaco Ocean Week: full list of events

The government is equipping teachers with the knowledge and tools they need to shape a generation of digital savvy students with the launch of a new tech laboratory. ‘EduLab Monaco’ was inaugurated on Thursday 17th October by HSH Prince Albert II. It forms part of the #ExtendedMonaco program and provides a space for teachers to experiment with innovative digital tools and create of new teaching practices. The 200m² lab is located in the same building as DENJS and will help bring the Principality into a new era of e-education by providing tools for the realisation of digital educational projects. "The digital transition [...] induces an in-depth questioning of the pedagogical practices themselves,” said Patrice Cellario, Minister of the Interior, during the inauguration. “EduLab Monaco marks a new and symbolic step in our global, proactive and inclusive policy of transforming our digital education system to prepare new generations for the world of tomorrow. This new space, which is open to all teachers, will be the pivot of the digital transformation in education in the Principality where teachers, students and partners will build together the educational experience of tomorrow." It was also announced that one of the flagship projects of Monaco’s e-education, a computer programming course that was introduced to young students this school year, will be extended to high school students within the next few years. “This initiative attests to the Principality's wish to develop children’s ability to use digital tools and applications in an interactive and fun way starting with the basics: mastering a new language as one learns the alphabet,” said the government in a statement Picture: Inauguration of the EduLab Monaco, surrounding Prince Albert is Minister of the Interior Patrice Cellario, Director of National Education of Youth and Sports Isabelle Bonnal, Interministerial Delegate for Digital Transition Frédéric Genta, and President of the National Council Stéphane Valeri. © Directorate of Communication / Michael Alesi