Monaco On Stage: 100 years of musical excellence

From the timeless Joséphine Baker and Charles Aznavour to modern day icons Prince and Lady Gaga, the concert halls of Monaco have, over the last 100 years, welcomed many of the world’s finest musical acts to its stages. In a new exhibition, Monaco On Stage: 100 Years of Concerts in Monaco, the Principality honours a century of these artists, who have performed in its prestigious venues such as the Salle des Etoiles and the Opéra Garnier.

The exhibition is being supported by Société des Bains de Mer and the Direction des Affaires Culturelles de Monaco with Composer and ProducerAlex Jaffray and Scenographer Rudy Sabounghi curating a ‘backstage’ experience for visitors.

Step behind the velvet curtains of the stage and discover the behind-the-scenes workings of these great concerts and listen to moving extracts from the performances themselves, including The Beatles, the Police and Supertramp.

Hosting this special exhibit is the Salle d’Exposition on Quai Antoine Ier. The exhibition is free to all and can be visited Tuesday through to Sunday from 1pm to 7pm until 31st December 2022 (exceptional closures on 19th November and 25th December).

More information: www.gouv.mc.

Photo credit: Stéphane Danna, Government Communication Department