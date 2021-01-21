Weather
22 new Covid cases on 19 Jan. brings total to 1,262: 31 hospitalised: 18 resident + 11 in ICU: 4 resident, 130 home monitored, 1,050 recoveries, 9 deaths

Monaco on Switzerland’s red list

By Cassandra Tanti - January 21, 2021

People travelling to Switzerland from Monaco and the French Riviera will have to self-quarantine for 10 days, under new restrictions to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Swiss authorities updated the list of high-risk areas on 20th January, with the French region of Provence-Alpes-Côte-d’Azur and Monaco among 15 new additions.

It means that people who have spent time in these areas and then enter Switzerland must go into quarantine for 10 days. A negative Covid-test result is not enough to escape the mandatory quarantine or shorten the isolation period in the Alpine country.

Certain categories of people are exempt, including business travellers who are visiting for an important reason that cannot be postponed, individuals travelling for an important medical reason that cannot be postponed, and transit passengers who have spent less than 24 hours in a country or area with an increased risk of infection.

Other new regions to make Switzerland’s red list are Cyprus, Spain and Malta, where incidence rates are rising.

Upon arrival in Switzerland, travellers must self-isolated in their place of accommodation and contact authorities within two days. Failure to do either of these is punishable by a fine of up to CHF 10,000.

Switzerland is the only country in Europe to allow skiing amid the pandemic, and many resorts were overrun on the weekend due to favourable snow conditions.

Numbers were so large in Flumserberg, for instance, the fire brigade and police were called in to control the crowds.

According to local media, rules regulating queuing have been broken in several ski resorts.

Meanwhile, Swiss authorities have started mass testing residents and visitors in the luxury ski resort of St Moritz after a new variant of the coronavirus was detected and two high-end hotels were put under quarantine on Monday.

 

Photo source: Pixabay

 

 

January 21, 2021 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

New developments in vaccination programme

The Grimaldi Forum will become vaccination headquarters from Monday, while a new online booking service is helping to speed up the rollout in Monaco.

0
January 20, 2021 | Local News

Superfast shuttle boat trials ahead of launch

An innovative new shuttle boat called Monaco One will be able to transport passengers from the new port in Ventimiglia to Monaco in just 10 minutes. 

0
January 20, 2021 | Local News

Airport meets strict international health standards

Nice airport has been awarded the ACI Health Accreditation, an international validation of the health measures implemented over the past months including the creation of a Covid testing centre.

0
January 20, 2021 | Local News

New official photo of Princely family

The Prince's Palace has unveiled the new official portrait of the Princely family for 2021, and there are some cute similarities between the generations.

0

