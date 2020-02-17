Monaco: One of the ‘Capstone’ capitals of the world

Monday, February 17, 2020
Lifestyle & Wellbeing
Prince Albert completes historic dive to the 'Midnight Zone' for ocean research
In a new regular feature for Monaco Life, Simon Pavitt, pioneer in ‘Capstones’, will talk to Principality residents about how they are finding meaning and fulfilment beyond their day to day business, focussing more on their passions and ‘non-financial’ motivations. But firstly, Simon Pavitt explains for us exactly what a Capstone is.
Moët Hennessy has just announced they will be shifting to organic and sustainable practices, going so far as creating a ‘University of Living Soils’.
A new police unit has been introduced in Monaco and is tasked with easing traffic, controlling uncivil behaviour and fighting noise pollution.
The International School of Monaco has launched a new International Baccalaureate Programme focused on practical skills for 16-year-olds entering the final two years of school.
An incredible line-up of celebrities joined Prince Albert in celebrating the 60th anniversary of the Monte-Carlo Television Festival in Los Angeles on Wednesday night.