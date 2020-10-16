Weather
Monaco-owned port in Italy opens for business

By Cassandra Tanti - October 16, 2020

The highly-anticipated Cala del Forte port in Ventimiglia, intended to handle overflow from the Principality, is now officially open, marking a new era for the Italian seaside town and Monaco.

The historic moment was marked by a sailing of the Monaco Yacht Club’s flagship yacht, the Tuiga, from the Principality to the brand new Molo d’Onore berth at Cala del Forte on Thursday 15th October.

Though the official inauguration won’t take place until June or July 2021, the port is now ready for business, which comes as an enormous relief to the Italian town after receiving a one-two punch from Storm Alex and the Covid health crisis.

The new port is located only 7.9 nautical miles from the Principality and will be a godsend for yachts looking for an alternative to the saturated ports of Monaco.

Acting as an extension of Monaco, the port will have all the bells and whistles expected for a new top-of-the-line facility, including 178 berths, 39 shops, 577 car park spaces, 24/7 security and mooring assistance, and a shuttle service that ferries owners and their guests to Monaco.

The Société d’Exploitation des Ports de Monaco (SEPM), the agency that deals with technical and commercial management of Monaco’s ports, is optimistic the new port will be the solution to the current over congestion problem in Monaco.

“This is a very important moment for us, because we absolutely needed this port and additional berths,” Aleco Keusseoglou, SEPM’s President-Delegate, told Primala Riviera. “It is also an important moment for Ventimiglia. This is a project that the city has been waiting for a long time and we are very happy to see it finally come to fruition.”

 

Photos courtesy Saverio Chiappalone for Cala del Forte

 

 

