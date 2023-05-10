A new government-backed app called Entreparents, from the creators of Carlo app, is giving Monaco’s mums and dads a chance to learn, listen and talk about the challenges and triumphs of raising families.

Parenthood isn’t always easy. No one provides a how-to manual on raising a child, and though books and websites are great, they can’t always answer specific questions or address individual needs.

Now, there is a way to connect directly with other parents and experts to find a way through the minefield that parenting can be. The Principality’s new free Entreparents app, being launched on 1st June, is a way for local parents to be part of a community and find support, as well as offering events geared toward families.

Developed by Carlo Technologies, founders of Carlo app, and with the financial support and trust of the government, the Cuomo Foundation and Monaco Telecom, the app was built using advice from both experts and parents, making it a unique option. It is available for download in French and English.

“We are well placed to know that a parent needs support and to be heard at any time of the day and night, simple and intuitive guidance that facilitates their daily life,” the app’s creators say. “In response to the problems identified by parents of feeling isolated and ill-informed, we created the mobile application, an all-in-one digital tool to be at the heart of the Entreparents Network.”

A place to ask questions, share and be heard

The app’s main features include a chat room designed to let parents ask questions, share tips and find support on all parenting topics, a step-by-step guide giving newer parents and parents-to-be pertinent information for kids up to three, and an events calendar to connect families and parents at in-person events, giving them personal experiences outside of the virtual world.

The goal of “connecting parents to each other and their local parenthood service” in the Principality and neighbouring villages is part of an overall interest by the public authorities to put family life back on centre stage using the “it takes a village to raise a child” mentality.

“We want the Entreparents mobile application to become the daily reference for parents in our community, that they download it as soon as they plan for their baby and use it when they need, day and night,” say its creators.

Events already planned include a press conference on 1st June to formally announce the app at One Monte Carlo, followed by a screening of Eve Simonet’s documentary series Big Bang Baby, addressing the topics of ‘Becoming a parent: the identity crisis’ and ‘What place is there for parenthood in society?’. This will be followed by a talk between parents, the director, children’s rights advocate Marion Cuerq and local professionals. The event is free and child-friendly, but reservations are required to ensure a space.

On 4th of June from 9:30am to 12pm at Neptune on Larvotto is a ‘Let’s Meet: Mother’s Day’ event giving mums a chance to meet and relax with yoga classes, music and breakfast.

There will also be the launch of the #TheMumRibbonMovement in Monaco, where Entreparents ribbons will be given to mothers to hang on their bags and strollers. The ribbon is a symbol of a close-knit community of parents showing support for each other. By having the ribbon mums are saying: “If you need to talk, I’m here to listen to you. If you need anything, I’m here to try to help you. I may also need some support, so don’t hesitate to come and talk to me.” It is a movement that is part of the mission of the Entreparents Network: to reduce the occurrence of parents feeling isolated by connecting them to each other and promoting exchange and sharing. Reservation is a must and places are limited.

Then on 17th June, it’s the dads’ turn with a ‘Let’s Meet: Father’s Day’ event at the Club Bouliste on the Rock from 4:30pm to 6:30pm where the guys can meet for an apéro, a game of boules and friendly chats.

For more info and to learn about events, follow them on social media at Facebook or Instagram.

Image from Entreparents association, Carlo Technologies