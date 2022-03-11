Monaco part of landmark anti plastic pollution resolution

Friday, March 11, 2022
News
Brought to you by: Monaco Life
Monaco is one of 70 nations to agree on forming an international legally binding agreement to end plastic pollution by 2024, decided at a recent United Nations Environment Assembly.
Monaco’s Minister of Social Affairs and Health has unveiled the governments new five-year mental health agenda, a plan that will encompass 53 specific actions and lead to new recruitments, premises, and equipment.
The Princess Grace Hospital has become a member of the Mon Restau Responsable team, dedicating itself to serving local and seasonal products and reducing food waste.
Europe is slapping a raft of sanctions on Russian ally Belarus, as well as publicly condemning the Russians for what appears to have been a deliberate attack on a children’s and maternity hospital in Mariupol.