Monaco protecting native plant from extinction

Friday, October 16, 2020
5 new cases of Covid-19 on 15 Oct. in Monaco brings total to 253: 7 hospitalised - 3 residents, 1 in ICU, 31 home monitored, 217 healed, 1 resident death
Photo © V. Gaglio
The Principality is moving ahead with its plan to give residents a digital identity from 2021, bringing onboard IN Groupe for the design and security of its digital ID programme.
The Nivéole de Nice, a native plant known for its small drooping white flowers, is in danger of extinction. Now Monaco is helping the little plant fight for its survival.
Monaco has launched its largescale vaccination campaign, with Minister of State Pierre Dartout getting the flu jab that will eventually be available, for free, to the entire population.
Monaco’s push towards a carbon-free future has taken an important leap with the acquisition of three new wind farms, boosting the Principality’s clean-energy capabilities to 25%.