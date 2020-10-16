Weather
17 ° C
17°C
9°C
Sunny Intervals
Friday, October 16, 2020

News

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

5 new cases of Covid-19 on 15 Oct. in Monaco brings total to 253: 7 hospitalised - 3 residents, 1 in ICU, 31 home monitored, 217 healed, 1 resident death

Monaco protecting native plant from extinction

Monaco protecting native plant from extinction

By Cassandra Tanti - October 16, 2020

The Nivéole de Nice, a native plant known for its small drooping white flowers that resemble snowflakes, is in danger of extinction. Now Monaco is helping the little plant fight for its survival.

The Nivéole de Nice (Acis nicaeensis) is a rare herbaceous plant found almost uniquely in the Principality and the Alpes-Maritimes that blooms between March and May. It is small in stature, growing only between five to 12 centimetres, and is found naturally in three areas in particular: the Rocher from Glacis up to the Major ramp, along the Tour de l’Eperon and in the cliffs of the Sainte-Dévote valley. Nivéole are particularly adapted to the conditions of the region and are often found in rocky hollows, scrub land or small grassy slopes. The plant thrives in the calcareous soil of the area and flourishes in cracked rocks. But sadly, the Nivéole de Nice is on the verge of extinction.

The general decline of the Nivéole population has been going on for decades, with observers noting urbanisation and invasive alien species as the main culprits. To combat the total eradication of the plant, the government started a plan to conserve and repopulate the Nivéole in the Principality.

The programme had three main objectives including improving knowledge of the plant, restoring its natural habitats and strengthening its population. Since 2019, the Department of the Environment has been involved in a programme, along with the Conservatory National Botanical Mediterranean of Porquerolles (CBNMed), to grow more than 1,500 Nivéole seeds into seedlings to be replanted.

Upward of 900 plants have now moved to their new homes in Monaco at the Glacis de Palais and at the Jardin Saint-Martin. Several participants were involved in this vast operation – the Régie et des Jardins du Palais, the Department of Urban Planning, the Jardin Exotique, CBNMed and the Mediterranean Institute of Biodiversity and Ecology.

The sites will be looked after and monitored on a regular basis. If successful, similar repopulation efforts will be made in the coming years, and the Nivéole will be saved for future generations to admire and enjoy.

 

Photo © V. Gaglio

 

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articleGovernment members lead flu campaign by example
Next articleMonaco secures digital identity through new partnership

Editors pics

October 9, 2020 | Business & Finance

What keeps me up at night: Coronavirus and the difficult road ahead

Acclaimed entrepreneur James Caan CBE explores the long-lasting effects he believes the pandemic will have on the job market and the way the world functions economically.

0
October 8, 2020 | Business & Finance

Interview: MonacoTech Director Lionel Galfré

Monaco Life talks to the director of the Principality’s business incubator about the importance of nurturing start-ups and what it means for Monaco.

0
October 8, 2020 | Local News

Photos: Princess Charlene delights kids in Georgia

HSH Princess Charlene has been in Tbilisi, Georgia, this week with her Foundation, meeting and inspiring young athletes.  

0
October 5, 2020 | Local News

Interview: Olivier Franceschelli, Head of Private Banking in Monaco

In taking the lead at Barclays Private Bank Monaco, Olivier Franceschelli will further strengthen Barclays position as the longest-serving foreign wealth manager in the Principality.

0

daily

October 16, 2020 | Local News

Monaco secures digital identity through new partnership

Cassandra Tanti

The Principality is moving ahead with its plan to give residents a digital identity from 2021, bringing onboard IN Groupe for the design and security of its digital ID programme.

0
October 16, 2020 | Local News

Monaco protecting native plant from extinction

Cassandra Tanti

The Nivéole de Nice, a native plant known for its small drooping white flowers, is in danger of extinction. Now Monaco is helping the little plant fight for its survival.

0
October 15, 2020 | Local News

Government members lead flu campaign by example

Cassandra Tanti

Monaco has launched its largescale vaccination campaign, with Minister of State Pierre Dartout getting the flu jab that will eventually be available, for free, to the entire population.

0
October 15, 2020 | Local News

MER makes its first wind investment

Cassandra Tanti

Monaco’s push towards a carbon-free future has taken an important leap with the acquisition of three new wind farms, boosting the Principality’s clean-energy capabilities to 25%.

0
MORE STORIES

Hamilton takes Monaco win after tyre struggles

Local News Staff Writer -
Lewis Hamilton secures the 77th win of his career, and his third in Monaco, finishing ahead of Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel and his Mercedes team mate Valtteri Bottas.

What is urban agriculture?

Local News Jessica Sbaraglia -
What is urban agriculture? In a constantly urbanizing and environmentally challenged world, urban agriculture has provided us with the opportunity of one of the most beautiful solutions to keep us in contact with nature in the cities.