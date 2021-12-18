Monaco providing new digital media destruction service

Saturday, December 18, 2021
Welcome! Log into your account
Register for an account
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Recover your password
News
Brought to you by: Monaco Life
Photo by Stephane Danna, Government Communication Department
The Monegasque Digital Security Agency has a new way of destroying and disposing of old digital data, eliminating concerns over sensitive data finding its way to those who could use it for harm.
Northrop and Johnson has broken its own record by selling 141 yachts so far this year, an average of one every other day, an exceptional feat in the current climate.
We look back at Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc's consistent, but often unspectacular, F1 season and examine what it means for the Monegasque's year ahead.
AS Monaco will come up against giant-killers Red Star in the Coupe de France on Sunday in what manager Nico Kovac described on Friday as a David and Goliath tie.