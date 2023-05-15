Monaco publicly condemns human rights violations in Sudan at UN meeting

Monaco has voiced its anger over the human rights impact of the conflict in Sudan at an Extraordinary Session of the UN Human Rights Council.

The meeting was held in Geneva on 11th May at the initiative of the United Kingdom, supported by several member and observer countries of the Council, including the Principality. It was called to address the escalation of violence observed in Sudan since 15th April.

During the meeting, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk described a “very worrying situation”, according to a statement by the Monaco government. He pointed out that more than 600 civilians have been killed since the conflict began, while over 150,000 people have fled the country and around 700,000 people have been forced to move within Sudan’s borders. The risk of worsening food insecurity, which already prevails in the country, was also highlighted by many delegations.

Monaco’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations Office at Geneva Carole Lanteri strongly condemned the human rights violations committed in Sudan and expressed concern over the rapid deterioration of the humanitarian situation in the country in recent weeks.

She also called on all the parties involved to put an end to the violence and to seek a political and negotiated solution in order to reconnect with the process of democratic transition.

“Lanteri insisted on the need to return to conditions allowing immediate and unimpeded access of humanitarian aid to the affected populations in order to guarantee respect for human rights,” said the Prince’s government.

During the Extraordinary Session, a resolution, co-sponsored by the Principality, was adopted by the Council, committing to extend the scope of the mandate of the expert-designate on the human rights situation in Sudan, which will enable the Council to have detailed and documented reports on the violations committed in Sudan and to maintain its supervision.

Photo by Randy Fath on Unsplash