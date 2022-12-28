Monaco ranked one of most expensive destinations in the world in 2022

Monaco has been ranked as the 10th most expensive destination in the world in 2022, with the average cost of a trip to the Principality totalling over €10,000.

Based on travel insurance policy sales for trips insured between January 1st and November 27th 2022, Monaco is one of the most expensive destinations in the world, according to Squaremouth.com. However, for the second consecutive year, it is African destinations that top the list.

Congo has been ranked as the most expensive destination. The average cost of a trip to the Central African nation is nearly €32,500. The next most expensive is Botswana, where the average cost of a visit is nearly €18,000.

Antarctica remains a popular and expensive destination, whilst Zimbabwe, Tanzania, South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands, the Marshall Islands, Kenya and the Central African Republic are all more expensive destinations than the shores of Monaco.

In 2019, the last non-Covid affected calendar year for tourism, an estimated seven million tourists visited the Principality, although only around 600,000 of those spent the night within Monaco’s borders, according to Monaco statistics source IMSEE.

Photo credit: Cassandra Tanti, Monaco Life