Weather
9 ° C
9°C
Wednesday, November 24, 2021

News

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

45 Covid cases 23 Nov, 9 hospitalised, 2 in ICU, 92 home monitored, 3,455 recoveries, 36 deaths, 198 incidence rate

Monaco readies itself for cycling festival

Monaco readies itself for cycling festival

By Luke Entwistle - November 24, 2021

The build-up to the inaugural edition of the Beking cycling event, set to take place on Sunday 28th November, has hit full speed with a social media campaign involving professional cyclists encouraging everyone to get involved.

Peter Sagan, three-time world cycling champion and one of the 40 professional riders set to race at the event, is amongst a group of participants seeking to create a buzz around the event through a series of videos that can be found on the Beking Twitter account.

In his social media video, the Slovakian rider highlights the unique opportunity for fans to race alongside the professionals at the event. “We’re going to be riding with you guys. Come along, and I’ll be happy to see you on the 28th.”

Monaco resident, former European Road Race cycling champion and co-founder of the Beking event, Matteo Trentin launched a similar appeal through the event’s media channels. “Whoever you are, bring your bike and enjoy riding with us.”

Amateurs wishing to race alongside the professional riders at the pro / AM racing on the Sunday morning can register at www.bekingevents.com. Those selected will not only share the same track as European and Tour de France champions, but also some of the biggest stars from four-wheel racing, including Mercedes’ F1 driver Valterri Bottas and the Monegasque F3 driver Arthur Leclerc.

 

Despite the inclusion of amateur riders, which will give the average cycling fan a once in a lifetime opportunity to ride alongside Tour de France winners such as Chris Froome and Geraint Thomas, the event will in fact be part of the official UCI race calendar, providing a highly competitive element to the day.

Beking Monaco will therefore be a hybrid event – combining both competitive and amateur sport, but it also has the aim of raising funds, and awareness, for charitable foundations, including the Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation. The event will be seeking to harness the unique power of sport into creating positive social change through donating to, and promoting, charitable foundations.

Following the professional event on the Sunday afternoon, there will also be a conference on ‘soft mobility’, which will focus on the environmental aspect of the event.

The first edition of Beking Monaco will therefore unite both professional and amatuer riders for a truly enjoyable festival of cycling, which will not only celebrate achievements on the track, but also contribute to a good cause.

 

 

SEE ALSO:

Monaco charity race attracting top cycling stars

 

 

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articleIncidence rate hits 198 in Monaco
Next articleVroom Monaco showcases revolutionary South Korean start-ups

Editors pics

November 24, 2021 | Local News

Vroom Monaco showcases revolutionary South Korean start-ups

We discover the stories behind two standout start-ups at this year’s Vroom summit: L-Base and its treatment for lung cancer, and Prinker with its revolutionary temporary tattoos.

0
November 23, 2021 | Local News

Monaco boosts solar capabilities with new parks

Monaco Renewable Energy has announced the acquisition of five new photovoltaic parks which will cover about 12% of the Principality’s electricity consumption.

0
November 22, 2021 | Local News

SBM to turn Monaco into a ‘Winter Fantasy’ this season

The magic of Christmas is coming to Monaco with SBM's ‘Winter Fantasy’ schedule that includes everything from igloos in Casino Square to Santa at the Hermitage Hotel.

0
November 18, 2021 | Local News

“Plastic is not the problem, humans are the problem”

Zak Johnson is using the blockchain to put traceability into sustainability, allowing people to track plastic from the moment it is deposited to the time it is turned into high-end clothing.

0

daily

November 24, 2021 | Local News

Boris’ nightmare: It could happen to any of us

Gavin Sharpe

As if mixing up his papers in the glare of the world’s press was not enough, what appeared to happen next to UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson was excruciating to watch.

0
November 24, 2021 | Local News

New film campaign targeting signs of violent crime

Stephanie Horsman

A documentary-style film highlighting the signs to look for in a person being abused has been created in Monaco to mark the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women.

0
November 24, 2021 | Local News

Monaco readies itself for cycling festival

Luke Entwistle

The build-up to the first Beking cycling event in Monaco on Sunday has hit full speed with a social media campaign involving professional cyclists encouraging everyone to get involved.

0
November 23, 2021 | Local News

Incidence rate hits 198 in Monaco

Cassandra Tanti

For the second week running, the circulation of Covid-19 in Monaco has doubled. Meanwhile, the EU has just approved the first Covid treatment pill.

0
MORE STORIES

Monaco-built satellite launched into space

Local News Stephanie Horsman -
A series of events had prevented the launch of the Vega rocket carrying a nanosatellite built in the Principality three times this year, however it was fourth time lucky this week. 
Monaco Legends watch auction items - Jan 2019

Monaco Legends watch auction set to break...

Local News Staff Writer -
The watch auction taking place at Monaco Legends Auctions on 14 January could set records, according to GQ Magazine.