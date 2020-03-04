Monaco real estate confirmed as most expensive in world

Wednesday, March 4, 2020
Welcome! Log into your account
Register for an account
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Recover your password
Business & Finance
Brought to you by: Monaco Life
There are now 10 positive cases of the coronavirus in the Alpes Maritimes, the latest are two women aged 45 and 65 living in Nice
Photo: Pixabay
Entrepreneurs in Monaco have heard that, while the current coronavirus epidemic is having immediate consequences, there are many other factors to consider when planning for the future.
A new report by real estate brokerage firms Douglas Elliman and Frank Knight reveals that Monaco is still the world’s most expensive city, where US$1 million gets buyers only 162 square feet of property.
Since December 2019, digital and paper documents have had the same legal value under a new law. The government is now using this law to entice businesses and stimulate economic activity.
Monaco has acquired 20% of the capital of the Société du Port de Cap d’Ail, putting the country in a position to be part of the management of the harbour and it’s infrastructure in coming years.