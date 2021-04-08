Weather
15 ° C
15°C
8°C
Sunny
Friday, April 9, 2021

Business & Finance

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

11 Covid cases 8 Apr, 25 hospitalised, 6 in ICU, 64 home monitored, 2,213 recoveries, 30 deaths, 184 incidence rate, 11,715 people vaccinated

Monaco receives three new ambassadors

Monaco receives three new ambassadors

By Stephanie Horsman - April 8, 2021

The Principality has welcomed three new ambassadors from Iran, Latvia and Honduras.

Laurent Anselmi, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation, joined Ambassador for Iran Bahram Ghasemi, Ambassador of Latvia Eduards Stiprais, and Ambassador for Honduras Ivonne Bonilla Medina on Tuesday at a luncheon at the Hermitage Hotel. Prior to the lunch, they offered their credentials to Prince Albert II as is custom.

Following a career in journalism, Bahram Ghasemi joined the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in 1981 as Deputy Director of the Energy Department. He was appointed as Iran’s Ambassador to Ireland in 1987, and subsequently served in the same role in Spain, Italy and Malta. During his career, he has been the Director-General for Western Europe, Vice-President for International Research at the Centre for Strategic Studies, Spokesperson and, finally, Head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Public Diplomacy and Media Centre.

Having joined Latvia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs in 1993, Eduards Stiprais was appointed Ambassador to the European Union in 2004. He has also served as his country’s ambassador to Great Britain, to Northern Ireland and to Uzbekistan. He headed the Chancery of the President of the Republic and the Bilateral Relations Directorate before being promoted to Under-Secretary of State and Political Director of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Ivonne Bonilla Medina has served in various roles within the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Honduras, including Director-General of International Treaties, Minister and Head of Consular Affairs at the Embassy of Honduras in Canada, Director-General of Consular Affairs and Migration Policy, and Honduras’ Ambassador to Argentina, the Oriental Republic of Uruguay and the Republic of Paraguay.

 

Photo from left to right: Eduards Stiprais, Ambassador of the Republic of Latvia; Bahram Ghasemi, Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran; Laurent Anselmi, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation, and Ivonne Bonilla Medina, Ambassador of the Republic of Honduras. By Government Communication Department/Michael Alesi

 

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articleGérald Mathieu named CEO Barclays Monaco
Next articleEMA officially confirms AstraZeneca blood clot link

Editors pics

April 2, 2021 | Business & Finance

Monaco holds top spot for real estate

Monaco remains the most expensive place on earth to buy property despite the Covid crisis, with an average price of €47,600 per square metre in 2020.

0
March 22, 2021 | Business & Finance

After digital, Monaco is “banking” on sustainable finance

Monaco is looking to capitalise on a global movement towards sustainable investment and secure its position as a financial heavyweight while helping to save the environment.

0
March 11, 2021 | Business & Finance

Life after the Covid crisis

The National Council has presented to the government its health crisis exit strategy, saying Monaco should be a role model in how it emerges from this unprecedented situation.

0
March 2, 2021 | Business & Finance

Wealth Report 2021: the results are in

How deep do your pockets need to be to join the wealthiest 1% in Monaco? What will the biggest influences on wealth creation be in 2021? We look at the latest Wealth Report to find out.

0

daily

April 8, 2021 | Business & Finance

Finance ministers meet for climate change action

Cassandra Tanti

Monaco’s Jean Castellini has joined finance ministers across the globe in a meeting to foster economic growth strategies that take into account the environment and climate change.

0
April 8, 2021 | Business & Finance

Monaco receives three new ambassadors

Stephanie Horsman

The Principality has welcomed three new ambassadors from Iran, Latvia and Honduras.

0
April 8, 2021 | Business & Finance

Gérald Mathieu named CEO Barclays Monaco

Cassandra Tanti

Barclays Monaco has announced that Gérald Mathieu will relocate to the Principality to take on the role of CEO while continuing to lead Barclays Private Bank, Europe and Middle East.

0
April 6, 2021 | Business & Finance

Reinsurance convention cancelled for 2nd year

Stephanie Horsman

The world’s longest running reinsurance convention, the Rendez-Vous de Septembre, has been cancelled for the second year in a row due to pandemic fears.

0
MORE STORIES

Monaco International Film Festival gets new president

Edward Sylvan, co-founder of Sycamore Entertainment Group, is the new president of The Monaco International Film Festival, paving the way for the local festival to leap to the next level.

MEB’s e-mission to Russia

The Monaco Economic Board hosted its first ever economic e-mission with Russian entrepreneurs this month, paving the way for future business opportunities with the country.