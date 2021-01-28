Monaco records 11th Covid death

Friday, January 29, 2021
Welcome! Log into your account
Register for an account
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Recover your password
News
Brought to you by: Monaco Life
17 new Covid cases on 28 Jan. brings total to 1,430: 47 hospitalised: 30 resident + 9 in ICU: 2 resident, 142 home monitored, 1,198 recoveries, 11 deaths
A 79-year-old person who tested positive for Covid-19 has died in Monaco, becoming the 11th victim since the pandemic began and the eighth person in the Principality to succumb to the virus within a month.
The government reported that 17 new coronavirus cases were recorded on Thursday 28th January, bringing the total to 1,140. The Princess Grace Hospital Centre is currently caring for 56 patients: 47 including 30 residents, while nine people are in intensive care, two of whom are residents.
Within the space of 24 hours, Monaco has recorded another victim of Covid-19, this time a 79-year-old resident. It marks the 11th death related to the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and the eighth since the start of 2021.
Meanwhile, 142 people with mild Covid symptoms are being cared for by the Home Monitoring Centre, and an additional 18 recoveries brings the total to 1,198.
A 79-year-old Covid-positive person has died in Monaco, becoming the 11th victim since the pandemic began and the eighth person to succumb to the virus within a month.
Swiss prosecutors have dropped a case brought by Dmitry Rybolovlev, president of AS Monaco, against an art dealer he accused of swindling him out of hundreds of millions of euros.
Much was achieved by RAMOGE in 2019-20 in its fight against Med marine pollution. Now, projects have been set for the years ahead, including a new eco-responsible yachting label.
Amid a spate of students testing positive for Covid in various Monaco schools, another classroom, this time from Parc School, is facing a 10-day quarantine.