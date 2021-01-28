Weather
8 ° C
8°C
Friday, January 29, 2021

News

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

17 new Covid cases on 28 Jan. brings total to 1,430: 47 hospitalised: 30 resident + 9 in ICU: 2 resident, 142 home monitored, 1,198 recoveries, 11 deaths

Monaco records 11th Covid death

Monaco records 11th Covid death

By Cassandra Tanti - January 28, 2021

A 79-year-old person who tested positive for Covid-19 has died in Monaco, becoming the 11th victim since the pandemic began and the eighth person in the Principality to succumb to the virus within a month.

The government reported that 17 new coronavirus cases were recorded on Thursday 28th January, bringing the total to 1,140. The Princess Grace Hospital Centre is currently caring for 56 patients: 47 including 30 residents, while nine people are in intensive care, two of whom are residents.

Within the space of 24 hours, Monaco has recorded another victim of Covid-19, this time a 79-year-old resident. It marks the 11th death related to the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and the eighth since the start of 2021.

Meanwhile, 142 people with mild Covid symptoms are being cared for by the Home Monitoring Centre, and an additional 18 recoveries brings the total to 1,198.

 

 

 

 

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articleHerrmann’s heartbreak ahead of 4th place finish

Editors pics

January 28, 2021 | Local News

Herrmann’s heartbreak ahead of 4th place finish

Boris Herrmann of the Seaexplorer-Yacht Club de Monaco has secured 4th in the Vendée Globe, but it wasn’t before a freak accident with a fishing ship left him limping back to port.

0
January 27, 2021 | Local News

Subdued Saint Devote celebrations

Prince Albert, Princess Charlene and their twins have celebrated Saint Devote, Monaco’s patron saint, amid strict health measures that prohibited the usual crowds from attending.

0
January 22, 2021 | Local News

Prince’s Foundation joins Clean Arctic Alliance

The Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation has signed the Arctic Commitment and pledged its support for a ban on the use and carriage of heavy fuel oil in Arctic shipping.

0
January 22, 2021 | Local News

Government launches e-health initiative

A new website, Monaco Santé, has been created in the Principality, providing information and services for residents and visitors including online bookings and consultations.

0

daily

January 28, 2021 | Local News

Monaco records 11th Covid death

Cassandra Tanti

A 79-year-old Covid-positive person has died in Monaco, becoming the 11th victim since the pandemic began and the eighth person to succumb to the virus within a month.

0
January 28, 2021 | Local News

Geneva closes probe into Rybolovlev’s art complaint

Cassandra Tanti

Swiss prosecutors have dropped a case brought by Dmitry Rybolovlev, president of AS Monaco, against an art dealer he accused of swindling him out of hundreds of millions of euros.

0
January 28, 2021 | Local News

RAMOGE sets new goals

Cassandra Tanti

Much was achieved by RAMOGE in 2019-20 in its fight against Med marine pollution. Now, projects have been set for the years ahead, including a new eco-responsible yachting label.

0
January 28, 2021 | Local News

Another class sent home due to Covid

Stephanie Horsman

Amid a spate of students testing positive for Covid in various Monaco schools, another classroom, this time from Parc School, is facing a 10-day quarantine.   

0
MORE STORIES

Positives amidst “unprecedented decline” in airport activity

Local News Stephanie Horsman -
Nice airport’s traffic fell an astounding 68.4% in 2020. Though alarming, the slow year did allow authorities to rebuild and renovate, getting a jump on creating “the airport of tomorrow”. 
Monaco FC

Monaco make offer for rising Russian star

Local News Staff Writer -
Aleksandr Golovin had been linked with a move to Chelsea, but AS Monaco’s Vadim Vasilyev has revealed that Monaco have made a move to bag the Russian midfielder.