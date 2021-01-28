Monaco records 11th Covid death

A 79-year-old person who tested positive for Covid-19 has died in Monaco, becoming the 11th victim since the pandemic began and the eighth person in the Principality to succumb to the virus within a month.

The government reported that 17 new coronavirus cases were recorded on Thursday 28th January, bringing the total to 1,140. The Princess Grace Hospital Centre is currently caring for 56 patients: 47 including 30 residents, while nine people are in intensive care, two of whom are residents.

Within the space of 24 hours, Monaco has recorded another victim of Covid-19, this time a 79-year-old resident. It marks the 11th death related to the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and the eighth since the start of 2021.

Meanwhile, 142 people with mild Covid symptoms are being cared for by the Home Monitoring Centre, and an additional 18 recoveries brings the total to 1,198.