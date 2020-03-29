Weather
Sunday, March 29, 2020

News

Monaco Life

Breaking News

9 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Monaco on Friday, bringing the total to 42, including 1 who is now cured

Monaco records first hospital death

Monaco records first hospital death

By Cassandra Tanti - March 29, 2020

Monaco has recorded its first death of a patient suffering from Covid-19. The person, aged in their 80s, was a non-resident but was being treated in the Principality.

The government announced on Saturday that a person suffering severe cardiac distress had been hospitalised and tested positive for Covid-19. The elderly patient was admitted to intensive care at the CHPG on Wednesday 25th March and died a few days later.

“The Princely Government wishes to show the family of this person their full support during these trying times,” said the government in a statement. “This is a moment of great sadness which demonstrates the importance of remaining fully mobilised while respecting the health precaution rules laid down by the Princely Government.”

Meanwhile, health authorities in the Principality were informed on Saturday 28th March that another sample for Covid-19 taken in Monaco had returned positive. It brings the number of people officially affected by the coronavirus to 43, including one who is now cured.

 

 

Home confinement extended by two weeks

March 25, 2020 | Local News

Call for blood donations

Despite the current Covid-19 crisis, the need for blood continues for patients at the Princess Grace Hospital Centre (CHPG).

0
March 24, 2020 | Local News

Chloroquine approved at CHPG, banned in pharmacies

Chloroquine is being used “under very close medical supervision” in Monaco, the government has revealed. Meanwhile, pharmacies are banned from selling the drug amid concern over self-medication.

0
March 22, 2020 | Local News

Prince sanctions curfew on Monaco

A curfew of 10pm is now being enforced in Monaco, and those caught breaking the rules will be hit with a 200€ fine.

0
March 21, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Parks, beaches now out of bounds

The government has banned people from accessing coastal areas, public parks and gardens throughout Monaco as it ramps up lockdown measures. The order was made on Saturday 20th March and took effect immediately.

0

March 29, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

0
March 27, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Video sermons in English

Cassandra Tanti

St. Paul’s Anglican Church has started making online videos of their weekly sermons in English, so parishioners don’t have to miss out during the lockdown.

0
March 26, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Council asks for markets to remain open

Cassandra Tanti

The National Council says it wants to keep the Condamine and Monte-Carlo markets open, despite the closure of all food markets this week across France.

0
March 26, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Psychologists to join call centre

Stephanie Horsman

The government has added psychologists to the team at Monaco’s Covid-19 call centre as a growing number of people seek advice on how to cope with isolation and fear.  

0
