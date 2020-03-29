Monaco records first hospital death

Sunday, March 29, 2020
Brought to you by: Monaco Life
9 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Monaco on Friday, bringing the total to 42, including 1 who is now cured
Monaco has recorded its first death of a patient suffering from Covid-19. The person, aged in their 80s, was a non-resident but was being treated in the Principality.
The government announced on Saturday that a person suffering severe cardiac distress had been hospitalised and tested positive for Covid-19. The elderly patient was admitted to intensive care at the CHPG on Wednesday 25th March and died a few days later.
“The Princely Government wishes to show the family of this person their full support during these trying times,” said the government in a statement. “This is a moment of great sadness which demonstrates the importance of remaining fully mobilised while respecting the health precaution rules laid down by the Princely Government.”
Meanwhile, health authorities in the Principality were informed on Saturday 28th March that another sample for Covid-19 taken in Monaco had returned positive. It brings the number of people officially affected by the coronavirus to 43, including one who is now cured.
St. Paul’s Anglican Church has started making online videos of their weekly sermons in English, so parishioners don’t have to miss out during the lockdown.
The National Council says it wants to keep the Condamine and Monte-Carlo markets open, despite the closure of all food markets this week across France.
The government has added psychologists to the team at Monaco’s Covid-19 call centre as a growing number of people seek advice on how to cope with isolation and fear.