Monaco records fourth Covid-related death this year

Another resident who tested positive for Covid has died, this time aged 94, bringing the total this year to four in just six days.

It’s becoming an unfortunate familiar story in Monaco’s daily Covid communication. On Thursday 6th January, the government reported the death of another elderly resident from the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

It follows the death of a 78-year-old on the 5th, an 86-year-old on the 4th, and a 73-year-old on the 1st January.

It brings the total death toll in Monaco to 42, while 5,037 residents who have contracted the virus have fully recovered.

On Thursday, an additional 101 new positive cases were reported. The hospital system is dealing 41 Covid patients, 35 in standard care – 12 of whom are residents, and six other patients, all non-residents, in intensive care.

Meanwhile, 432 Covid-positive residents with mild symptoms are being following by the Home Monitoring Centre.

At last count, Monaco had an incidence rate of 1,270, meaning the that the virus is in high circulation throughout the Principality.

The government is encouraging everyone to take advantage of the free vaccination programme, including the third booster shot.