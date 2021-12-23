Monaco records new Covid death

Health authorities have reported the death of a 77-year-old Monaco resident who tested positive for Covid-19, marking the 38th related fatality in the Principality since the pandemic began.

On Thursday 23rd December, Monaco recorded 69 new cases of Covid-19, continuing an extremely high daily positive rate.

There has also been another fatality linked to the virus, a 77-year-old resident. It comes just days after the death of a 97-year-old resident earlier in the week.

Hospitalisations are also on the rise, with 21 patients now being treated at the Princess Grace Hospital Centre, including six residents. Four additional patients, all non-residents and unvaccinated, are currently in intensive care. The hospital has an eight-bed capacity ICU.

Meanwhile, the Home Monitoring Centre is following the health of a record 294 residents.