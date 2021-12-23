Monaco records new Covid death

Thursday, December 23, 2021
Health authorities have reported the death of a 77-year-old Monaco resident who tested positive for Covid-19, marking the 38th related fatality in the Principality since the pandemic began.
On Thursday 23rd December, Monaco recorded 69 new cases of Covid-19, continuing an extremely high daily positive rate.
There has also been another fatality linked to the virus, a 77-year-old resident. It comes just days after the death of a 97-year-old resident earlier in the week.
Hospitalisations are also on the rise, with 21 patients now being treated at the Princess Grace Hospital Centre, including six residents. Four additional patients, all non-residents and unvaccinated, are currently in intensive care. The hospital has an eight-bed capacity ICU.
Meanwhile, the Home Monitoring Centre is following the health of a record 294 residents.
As Monaco prepares to provide a hundred doses of paediatric strength Covid vaccine to fragile children aged five to 11, France has approved distribution for all kids in this age group.
Monaco is reluctant to tighten restrictions during Christmas, despite the circulation of Covid-19 reaching a staggering new high. Testing has also doubled in the lead-up to the holidays.
The EU has given the green light to the Novavax Covid vaccine, making it the fifth vaccine authorised for use across the bloc.