Weather
9 ° C
9°C
Tuesday, December 28, 2021

News

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

80 Covid cases 27 Dec, 25 hospitalised - 10 res, 7 in ICU - 1 res, 346 home monitored, 4,471 recoveries, 38 deaths, 938 incidence rate, 66.7% vaccinated

Monaco Red Cross continues aid to Lebanon

Monaco Red Cross continues aid to Lebanon

By Stephanie Horsman - December 27, 2021

People still affected by the massive explosions that shook Beirut last year are being given renewed assistance by the Monaco Red Cross after an international Red Cross appeal.

On 4th August 2020, the Port of Beirut in Lebanon was rocked by two explosions when a large quantity of ammonium nitrate being stored at the port detonated. The blast caused 218 deaths, more than 7,000 injuries, and €13.26 billion in property damage, resulting in an estimated 300,000 people being left homeless.

The timing could not have been worse as the world was in the early grips of the Covid pandemic and resources were scarce. Lebanon’s government declared a state of emergency as people desperately tried to find food and suitable, albeit temporary, lodgings.

The Monaco Red Cross released funds at the time to support the victims and were able to lift some of the burden from the struggling populace.

Over a year later, on 18th November 2021, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies put out an urgent call for additional support as the situation in the area is still precarious. The Monaco Red Cross responded quickly with a donation of €25,000 of their own funds.

The target of this request is assistance for 625,000 people, as well as support for the Lebanese Red Cross’s 2022-2024 strategic plan, which will focus on specific areas such as health and care, protection and prevention and the integration of assistance.

For those interested in helping the effort, the Red Cross of Monaco is accepting donations on their website at www.croix-rouge.mc/faire-un-don or by visiting their offices at 27 Boulevard de Suisse.

All funds raised will go toward the projects underway in Lebanon.

 

 

 

shares
SHARE
Sign up to our newsletter
Previous articleCSM to analyse for Covid variants
Next article2022 reopening of Jardin Exotique in doubt

Editors pics

December 22, 2021 | Local News

Tickets now on sale for new Wizz Air routes

Hungarian airline company Wizz Air has announced four new routes from Nice Côte d’Azur Airport, including two new destinations, for the upcoming year.

0
December 22, 2021 | Local News

Princess shares illustrated Christmas portrait on social media

Princess Charlene has shared an illustrated Christmas family portrait on her Instagram page, showing a stylised illustration of the family next to a Christmas tree.

0
December 18, 2021 | Local News

Monaco Experiences: Alba truffle menu by Antonio Salvatore

There are few experiences as luxurious as indulging in an entire Michelin starred menu dedicated to the rare and delectable Alba truffle.

0
December 18, 2021 | Local News

Charles Leclerc: Season in review

We look back at Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc's consistent, but often unspectacular, F1 season and examine what it means for the Monegasque's year ahead.

0

daily

December 28, 2021 | Local News

Monaco boosts testing capacity at schools and workplaces

Cassandra Tanti

As part of renewed efforts to limit the spread of Covid in Monaco, every student will be given a free self-test at school on Monday, while employers will also be able to purchase cheap tests for their employees.  

0
December 28, 2021 | Local News

New rules for electric scooter users in Monaco

Stephanie Horsman

As electric scooters gain in popularity throughout the Principality, the government will from late January enforce a new law requiring the wearing of helmets for all ages.

0
December 28, 2021 | Local News

France announces new restrictions to slow Omicron spread

Stephanie Horsman

France has ordered its citizens to return to working from home as much as possible from Monday in an effort to curb the spread of the Omicron variant, however schools will remain open.

0
December 28, 2021 | Local News

The Tchouaméni rumour mill keeps on turning

Luke Entwistle

The January transfer window is fast-approaching and Aurélien Tchouaméni has long been rumoured to be heading for the exit door, with European giants keen to prise him away from Monaco.

0
MORE STORIES

Youri Tielemans: Leicester sign Monaco midfielder

Local News Cassandra Tanti -
Leicester have signed Belgium midfielder Youri Tielemans from Monaco on a four-year deal for an undisclosed fee, reported to be a club record €45m.

Princess speaks of family solidarity after loss...

Local News Staff Writer -
[caption id="attachment_19579" align="alignnone" width="960"]Photo: F. Nebinger/Prince's Palace of Monaco Photo: F. Nebinger/Prince's Palace of Monaco[/caption] Princess Stephanie has spoken of the family’s heartbreak after the death of her mother, Princess Grace, in September 1982. The Princess has made her comments in a book entitled "Albert II of Monaco, the Man and the Prince" (Albert II de Monaco, l'homme et le prince), which is being published to coincide with the Sovereign’s 60th birthday on March 14. Point de Vue, the French weekly magazine, has published excerpts of the book in advance of its publication. Speaking of the aftermath of the tragic car accident that took her mother’s life, the Princess said: “We all supported each other as we could. For me things were special, I was hurt, I stayed a little disabled for several months,” referring to the injuries she sustained when the Princess’s car left the road on a hairpin bend above Monaco. "Each of us tried to rebuild ourselves, and all three of us pulled together for our dad, whose suffering was indescribable. It was him whose pain was the greatest, he who felt the most emptiness ... the most abandoned,” the Princess explained, before adding that Princess Caroline, Prince Albert and herself strongly believed that family solidarity in the face of the tragedy would be the greatest help to their father, Prince Rainier III. Prince Rainier died at the age of 81 in 2005. His only son Albert then became Prince Albert II of Monaco.