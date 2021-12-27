Monaco Red Cross continues aid to Lebanon

Tuesday, December 28, 2021
Welcome! Log into your account
Register for an account
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Recover your password
News
Brought to you by: Monaco Life
People still affected by the massive explosions that shook Beirut last year are being given renewed assistance by the Monaco Red Cross after an international Red Cross appeal.
As part of renewed efforts to limit the spread of Covid in Monaco, every student will be given a free self-test at school on Monday, while employers will also be able to purchase cheap tests for their employees.
As electric scooters gain in popularity throughout the Principality, the government will from late January enforce a new law requiring the wearing of helmets for all ages.
France has ordered its citizens to return to working from home as much as possible from Monday in an effort to curb the spread of the Omicron variant, however schools will remain open.
The January transfer window is fast-approaching and Aurélien Tchouaméni has long been rumoured to be heading for the exit door, with European giants keen to prise him away from Monaco.