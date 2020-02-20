Weather
Thursday, February 20, 2020

News

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

The Monaco Red Cross joins international call for donations to tackle coronavirus

Monaco Red Cross joins call for donations

By Cassandra Tanti - February 20, 2020

As the International Federation of Red Cross makes a 32 million Swiss franc global emergency appeal, the Monaco Red Cross has responded by contributing €70,000 to the call. But it is hoping to raise much more and donations are being sought at the local branch.

With the novel coronavirus steadily spreading beyond China and a rising death toll, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) is expanding its coronavirus disease (Covid-19) response and preparedness programmes.

A 32 million Swiss franc global emergency appeal will support community-based health activities, access to basic services, and the management of misinformation and stigma – all equally crucial to control the spread of the virus. In the past two weeks the IFRC has been on the ground, supporting National Societies in countries where the outbreak is spreading, mainly in the Asia Pacific region. Through this emergency appeal, the IFRC hopes to invest in preparedness activities in other countries, with a focus on those whose health systems are already under pressure.

“We recognise the gravity of the global threat posed by this novel coronavirus,” said IFRC Secretary General, Jagan Chapagain. “National Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies are playing an important role in battling this outbreak, and we must now step up our support to them.  Right now, millions of Red Cross and Red Crescent volunteers in 192 countries are connected to their local communities, playing an important role in efforts against this outbreak, or ready to act in case of an outbreak.”

Assistance will be tailored to each country depending on its epidemic preparedness and response, as well as the vulnerability of particular groups of people in the community.

“Online and offline, volunteers are already at work, educating the public about this virus, helping prevent misinformation and reducing rumours and panic,” said IFRC’s Director of Health and Care, Emanuele Capobianco. “We know from past outbreaks that fear and mistrust contribute to the spread of disease and hampers all response efforts. We need solidarity, not stigma, to support communities and people affected by this outbreak.”

Donations can be made to the Monaco Red Cross, specifying ‘coronavirus’:

– By bank cheque or cash, to the Monaco Red Cross – 27 bd from Switzerland, Monaco

– Via the website www.croix-rouge.mc, by selecting ‘coronavirus’ on the online donation interface

– By bank transfer (RIB available on the website)

 

Photo: IFRC Facebook page

 

Previous articleCancer research boost thanks to new microscope

