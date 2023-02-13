Monaco Red Cross releases €100,000 for earthquake rescue efforts

The Monaco Red Cross has released €100,000 of its own funds for the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) in support of the Turkish and Syrian earthquake relief.

“Aware of the very worrying humanitarian situation throughout the region affected by the earthquake, the Monaco Red Cross, in accordance with the wishes of its President, has decided to release €100,000 from its own funds to support the populations and help with the deployment of the teams on the spot,” said the charity in a public statement.

In view of the scale of the disaster in Turkey and Syria and the ever-increasing number of dead and injured, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) is launching emergency appeals totaling 200 million Swiss francs in response to the deadly 7.7 magnitude earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria on Monday 6th February.

There are now warnings that the death toll could double from the current tally of 33,000.

Following the devastating quake, the Monaco Red Cross launched an appeal for public donations to support the IFRC in its emergency response.

You can make a donation by specifying “Turkey/Syria” in a bank check or in cash to be deposited at the headquarters of the Monaco Red Cross – 27 bd de Suisse, 98000 Monaco (tel. +377 97.97.68.00), via the website www.croix-rouge.mc, or by bank transfer (RIB available online).

