Monaco Red Cross unites with Women’s Rights Committee

The Monaco Red Cross has joined the Committee for the Promotion and Protection of Women’s Rights.

The 74-year-old institution, founded by Louis II, Prince of Monaco, recently had its first meeting with the Committee. It was organised by the ministry of state and aimed to identify the themes with which the Monaco Red Cross could be associated.

The committee to promote and safeguard women’s rights was created in Monaco in October 2018 by Sovereign Ordinance to coordinate, implement and evaluate national policies to promote gender equality and combat violence and discrimination against women.

Photo above from left to right: Yann Bertrand, Administrative Director of the Monegasque Red Cross, Bettina Ragazzoni Janin, General Treasurer of the Monegasque Red Cross, Isabelle Berro-Amadéï, President of the Committee for the promotion and protection of the rights of women, Céline Cottalorda, Interministerial Delegate for Women’s Rights and Théo Campana, Committee for the Promotion and Protection of Women’s Rights, credit: Manuel Vitali, Government Communication Department