Monaco restates commitment to refugees

Thursday, December 30, 2021
Business & Finance
Brought to you by: Monaco Life
The Global Compact on Refugees turned two this year and Monaco joined other signatories to review strategies and plans for the future in aid of displaced persons and host countries around the world.
Photo of Isabelle Rosabrunetto, Director General of the Department of External Relations and Cooperation, source Monaco Government, DR
Monaco Gin, a local distiller offering its first premium gin, has created a beverage named after the iconic Monegasque leader and environmentalist, Prince Albert I.
Monaco’s Minister of State Pierre Dartout and several members of his family have tested positive for Covid-19 after returning from vacation in the Alps.
The last legislative session of 2021 was opened with the amendment to the Financial Activities Act of 2007, with a heavy focus on crypto currencies.