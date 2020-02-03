Monaco Rugby loss at Supersevens

Tuesday, February 4, 2020
News
Brought to you by: Monaco Life
Makeover of Casino Square to dramatically change the look of Monte Carlo
After a promising start, AS Monaco has fallen to Nîmes 1-3 away on Saturday.
Monaco Rugby Sevens’s Supersevens inaugural team made it all the way to the quarter finals before falling to Stade Français 19-26 on Saturday at the Paris-La Défense Arena.
To celebrate the 2020 International Monaco Circus Festival, YellowKorner Monte Carlo hosted a cocktail reception to present ‘The Show Must Glow On’ exhibition by street artist Dario Vella.
Survey data on the health of leading economies kicks off the week, with the final January purchasing managers’ index (PMI) readings from China, the eurozone, the UK and the US.