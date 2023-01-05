Monaco Run 2023 obtains World Athletics Label

The Monaco Athletics Federation has obtained the World Athletics Label, rewarding and ultimately enhancing the professionalism and prestige of the Monaco Run event.

The Monaco Run, which this year will take place on 11th and 12th February, is now part of 238 races worldwide that have the title.

Reacting to the news, the president of the federation, Prince Albert II, said, “Our federation is proud to obtain a World Athletics label for our 5km run, which rewards the credibility and enthusiasm of the organisation of the Monaco Run. For many years, our organisation has been able to respond to the numerous essential criteria for the smooth running of such a competition.”

The president of World Athletics, Sebastien Coe, announced that 1,200 runners are set to take to the streets of the Principality for the 2023 edition of the race in February.

Coe, a Monaco resident, added, “We are delighted to attribute the World Athletics Road Race label to the Monaco Athletic Federations’ Monaco Run… Whilst road running continues to gain in popularity around the world, and since we are trying to increase participation at all levels of our sport, we are delighted that this race is offered to debutants and elite-level runners alike.”

He continued, “We thank the Monaco Athletics Federation for working with us to create more opportunities to participate in our sport and for helping us promote our sport in the country in which we are based, here in Monaco.”

Photo by Monaco Run