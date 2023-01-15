Monaco ruthlessly demolish a poor Ajaccio side

AS Monaco scored seven, including a 14-minute Wissam Ben Yedder hat-trick as Les Monégasques beat Ajaccio 7-1 in a result that sees them move up to fourth in Ligue 1.

For the first time since August 1984, Monaco scored five goals in the first half of a match. Axel Disasi began the scoring before the two-minute mark, jabbing in from close range. The writing was on the wall for the Corsican side, who were two goals behind just five minutes later. This time is was Krépin Diatta, who had arguably his best match in red and white, who was in the right place to tap in from close range.

Ajaccio showed signs of revolt just a couple of minutes later, Youcef Belaïli curling home from just outside the box to halve the score. However, that goal affected the rhythm of the game very little, and Les Monégasques continued their barrage. Ben Yedder got his first after some good collective pressing before doubling up soon after with a good finish from a tight angle from Aleksandr Golovin’s through ball. His hat trick, scored in just 14 minutes, was completed from the spot after Diatta was brought down in the box.

The three goals makes him the joint third-highest goalscorer in Monaco history. He now has 89 goals and is level with Christian Dalger.

The scoring didn’t relent after the break. Breel Embolo was on the pitch for just 133 seconds before he added Monaco’s sixth. He should have then doubled up just a few minutes later, but he couldn’t keep over the ball and direct a well-placed cross on target.

However, the Swiss striker completed the scoring in the dying minutes with a composed chipped finish past Benjamin Leroy. After a match described by manager Olivier Pantaloni as a “collective shipwreck”, Ajaccio sink further into relegation trouble, whilst Monaco rise to fourth in the Ligue 1 standings, above Stade Rennais on goal difference.

Post-match Philippe Clement expressed his satisfaction with his side’s intensity and concentration: “We started well. We were aggressive and showed good movement, and scored two quick goals. The goal we conceded was unnecessary, but then we picked up straight away on and off the ball,” he began.

He continued, “5-1 at half-time was deserved, it’s not as if we scored all our chances, we could have had more. At that moment it is important to then remain focused because it’s easy to let the rhythm slip. We spoke about that. They then played a good second-half with more goals and conceded just one chance and that is also very important.”

Monaco now have a two-week break before facing Mediterranean rivals Olympique de Marseille at the Orange Vélodrome, in what will be a hugely important match against a rival for the European places.

