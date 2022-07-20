Monaco season tickets go on sale

AS Monaco fans can now purchase their season tickets with prices starting from as little as €145 for the entire domestic league campaign.

Tickets for those hoping to renew have already been on sale for nearly a week, but fans hoping to join the AS Monaco family and cheer on Philippe Clement’s men at the Stade Louis II, potentially for the first time, can now do so.

Fans can buy tickets either from the ticket office at the stadium from between 12:30-18:00 (Monday-Friday), from the online ticketing office, whilst fans can get in contact with the club by phoning +377 92 05 37 54 or emailing tickets@asmonaco.com.

Following two years of absence, Monaco have brought back the “Munegu family” package, which includes a ticket for one adult and one child for €450. Those who choose this option will sit in a dedicated stand, which will have activities at each match.

The deadline for purchasing a season ticket is 12th August, ahead of the club’s first home match of the season against Stade Rennais on 13th August. Students, U16s and people aged over 65 can benefit from a reduced tariff. See the full list of prices below (prices vary by stand):

Standard: €1300-€220

Season ticket holders reduced tariff (U16, over-65s, students, Monégasues, disabled, 2021/22 season ticket holders): €1000-€145

Kids (U12): €500-€72,50

“Munegu Family”: €450