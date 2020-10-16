Monaco secures digital identity through new partnership

The Principality is moving ahead with its plan to give residents a digital identity from 2021, bringing onboard IN Groupe for the design and security of its digital ID programme.

IN Groupe will create new Monegasque identity cards, residency permits and biometric passports in line with the government’s expectations, and every person living in the Principality will be issued these new documents, designed to streamline many processes.

IN Groupe is a global specialist in identity and digital security services, integrating electronic, optic and biometric systems. The company has been in the security game for a very long time, boasting a partnership with the French government spanning back almost 500 years and currently has 28 partner governments on their roster.

“We are honoured to support the Principality of Monaco in its mission of sovereignty by supporting its ambition in terms of digital transition,” said Chairman and CEO of IN Groupe Didier Trutt. “More than ever, in this context, the issue of identity security, whether physical or digital, remains paramount. Our teams work hand in hand with the Prince’s Government to guarantee Monegasque citizens a simpler, more reliable and smarter daily life.”

Citizens and residents will be able to use these upgraded forms of identification for authentication purposes, without the need for the usual raft of supporting documents. It will also be compatible with many European electronic identification systems outside of Monaco.

The first round of cards are expected to be issued in early 2021 and can be used for things such as obtaining civil status documents, signing dematerialised contracts, multiple e-services and declarations of honour – all of which will be done online.

“The level of confidence in our digital solutions is essential to ensure their proper deployment and optimal use by Monegasques and residents of the Principality,” said Julien Dejanovic, Director of Digital Services for the government. “Security is a pillar of our digital identity project, whether for the digital part or the physical support of the cards. We must guarantee the highest safety standards in this area and this is one of the reasons that led us to choose IN Groupe for this project. ”

Monaco’s digital transition programme, Extended Monaco, has already introduced several projects including the Sovereign Cloud, 5G capabilities, e-Health and the Security Token Offering.