Monaco sees big jump in severe Covid cases

The number of patients hospitalised in Monaco with Covid-19 more than tripled in a week as the coronavirus continues to affect more people in the Principality.

According to the latest figures from the health department, Monaco recorded 210 new cases of Covid in the week ending Sunday 4th December, 53 more than the previous week.

Hospitalisations have also jumped dramatically, going from 10 to 38 in the space of seven days. Of the current patients, 21 are residents. Two non-residents are in a critical condition in ICU.

The incidence rate in Monaco has now hit 536, up from 401 the previous week, with around 20% of all PCR and antigen tests coming back positive.

In the nearby Alpes-Maritimes department, where many of Monaco’s cross-border workers live, the incidence rate has reached as high as 738.

As reported in Monaco Life last week, the seasonal spike in Covid is not surprising. However, the rate of testing and vaccination is vastly different than this time last year.

Last week, 1,711 people tested for Covid in Monaco, compared to 7,051 people exactly one year ago.

According to French government figures, only 56% of people in the Provence Alpes Côte d’Azur region are vaccinated with a booster shot.

