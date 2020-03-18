Monaco shuts down 13 construction sites

The government will be closing down all of its construction projects and road works by the weekend, however preparation works for the Monaco Grand Prix will continue.

As part of increased measures to contain the Covid-19 epidemic and limit health risks, the government announced on Wednesday that it has decided to suspend all State-operated building projects.

The construction sites to be closed are: Helios, Jardins d’Apolline Engelin, NCHPG, Ilot Pasteur, Darse Nord, Complexe du Larvotto, Honoria, Ida, Testimonio II, Picapeira, CHPG, entrance to the Ville Jardin Exotique, 17 rue Princesse Florestine, as well as all road and public works.

Those that are not public projects will be required to follow strict hygiene measures, including social distancing. Construction sites must prove they are able to enforce these measures and checks will be carried out to make sure that standards are being respected on sites that continue their activity. Any failure to comply with these standards will see an immediate closure of the site.

The only construction operation under public contracting authority that will be exempt from closure is the quai des Etats-Unis and preparation works for the Monaco Grand Prix, scheduled for Sunday 24th May. “This work must continue until a decision to postpone or cancel the Formula 1 Grand Prix has been taken,” said Marie-Pierre Gramaglia, Minister of Equipment, Environment, and Urban Planning, “because there is still the possibility that it will be held in good conditions.”

As it will take a number of days for construction sites to prepare for the shutdown, it will not take full effect until the end of the week, said the government.

Photo: The Le Luciana construction site will be subject to strict hygiene measures (photo by Monaco Life, all rights reserved)