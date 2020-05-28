Monaco signs pact to protect cultural heritage sites

Thursday, May 28, 2020
Welcome! Log into your account
Register for an account
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Recover your password
Culture
Brought to you by: Monaco Life
A new positive case of Covid-19 on 23rd May brings confirmed number to 98: 90 cured, 2 hospitalised, 1 resident death, 3 non-resident deaths
Monaco has agreed to co-fund the protection of two key heritage sites – the Raqqa museum in northeastern Syria, and the Saint-Antoine de Deddé church in Lebanon.
Monaco has agreed to co-fund the protection of two key heritage sites - the Raqqa museum in northeastern Syria, and the Saint-Antoine de Deddé church in Lebanon.
One of Monaco’s most precious institutions, the Oceanographic Museum, is in need of support as the Covid-19 crisis strips the tourist-dependant attraction of crucial funds.
All dancers of the Ballets de Monte-Carlo have been given Covid-19 tests ahead of a return to the company and rigorous training schedules.
Sylvie Biancheri speaks to Monaco Life about how the Covid-19 crisis is impacting the Grimaldi Forum, an institution which generates €68 million in spin-offs for the Principality.