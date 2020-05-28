Monaco signs pact to protect cultural heritage sites

[caption id="attachment_38833" align="alignnone" width="900"]Scientific Centre of Monaco. © A. Dias Mota[/caption] [caption id="attachment_38830" align="alignnone" width="900"]© Direction de la Communication / Stéphane Danna[/caption] [caption id="attachment_38831" align="alignnone" width="900"]Le Salon Mazarin in the Prince's Palace. Photo: palais.mc[/caption] [caption id="attachment_38841" align="alignnone" width="900"]A parade of costumes by the Bosio Pavilion students in the City Hall's Cour d'Honneur, 'Les Beaux-Arts paradent'.[/caption] A highlight of the day was a costume parade organised by students from the School of Fine Arts (ESAP) - Pavillon Bosio, in the Court of Honor of the Town Hall, to celebrate the school’s 50th anniversary. The show was prepared entirely by young artists - costumes, scenography, soundtrack - and featured 50 original costumes reflecting on the theme of the forest.