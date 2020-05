Monaco signs pact to protect cultural heritage sites

READ ALSO

For the first time, the Princess Grace Theatre is hosting a creative residency with comedian and director Thomas Le Douarec, who chose to adapt Dostoevsky's The Idiot. He will present it in preview on Monday, May 7, at 8:30 pm. The play will then be performed in Avignon and Paris. Rehearsal sessions will be open to the public on Thursday, May 3, and Friday, May 4, between 4 pm and 6 pm, with free access. Theatregoers will be able to stay for as long as they wish, provided they do not disturb the actors in their work. An "after-work" aperitif after Friday's rehearsal will allow those present to meet the troupe. This is also free, on registration by email with François Larini . Finally, following the success of the Portrait of Dorian Gray last season, the troupe will perform the play in English on Tuesday, May 8, at 8:30 pm, also at the Princess Grace Theatre.