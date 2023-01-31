Monaco simplifies its trademark registration procedures

Monaco’s shift to digital administration has taken another step forward with a new tool allowing people to file for or renew trademark protection forms online.

The Department of Economic Expansion has announced that legal residents and citizens of Monaco can now ensure their intellectual property rights are safeguarded and registered properly via the Intellectual Property Division’s website.

Located under the e-service brands header, the site gives users round-the-clock accessibility, step-by-step online assistance, on-the-spot tax calculations and clear traceability of the filing with an automatically generated email that lists the filer’s national number, date, payments made and other pertinent information regarding the application. Additionally, the costs are shown upfront, and secure online payment options are available to protect users’ privacy.

Whilst intended for people who live in Monaco, there is also a possibility of using this system if a Monegasque agent is attached to the application. A listing of these agents can be found here.

Photo source: Christin Hume for Unsplash