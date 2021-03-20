Monaco speeds up vaccination programme

Saturday, March 20, 2021
15 Covid cases 20 Mar, 29 hospitalised, 12 in ICU, 73 home monitored, 1,970 recoveries, 27 deaths, 221 incidence rate, 9,750 people vaccinated
With the arrival of extra vaccines, the government has managed to inoculate an additional 1,125 people in a week, compared to just 176 the previous week.
Health authorities revealed on Friday that a total of 9,750 people in Monaco had received their first of two Covid-19 vaccinations. That’s equivalent to 25.66% percent of the population.
Meanwhile, a total of 8,311 people have now received their booster shot, 496 of those occurred in the week ending Thursday 18th March inclusive. It means that 85.45% of Monaco’s population is now fully vaccinated against coronavirus.
In all, 1,621 vaccinations were administered within the week.
The government has indicated previously that it is expecting thousands more vaccines to arrive by the end of March.
Photo by Mat Napo on Unsplash
The French government has announced that the Alpes-Maritimes will go into lockdown for the next four weeks, with only schools and essential shops to remain open.
All current restrictions in Monaco designed to control the spread of Covid-19, including the night curfew and restaurant limitations, will be extended until 2nd April.
The European Medicines Agency has cleared the AstraZeneca vaccine as safe and effective, but said it could not definitively rule out a connection between a risk of clotting and the vaccine.