Monaco start-up spearheads water conservation efforts

Thursday, October 15, 2020
Business & Finance
Brought to you by: Monaco Life
7 new cases of Covid-19 on 14 Oct. in Monaco brings total to 248: 4 hospitalised - 2 residents, 28 home monitored, 217 healed, 1 resident death
FGWRS, a MonacoTech-supported start-up, is behind a new technology used by French Open players to convert “grey water” into usable non-potable water for showers and toilets.
A new report has revealed that HNWIs, families, family offices, and foundations plan to almost double their allocation to impact investing by the year 2025.
Konrad Bergström registered the trademark X Shore in 1996, but it took nearly 20 years before he felt the timing was right to fully focus on his ‘Tesla of the sea’ idea.
The Monaco Economic Board and the Chamber of Commerce and Industry Nice Côte d’Azur have decided to join forces ahead of the Monaco Business Expo later this month.