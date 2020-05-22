Monaco stockpiles masks

Friday, May 22, 2020
A new positive case of Covid-19 on 18th May brings confirmed number to 97: 87 cured, 1 hospitalised, 1 resident death, 3 non-resident deaths
The Principality ordered some 11.5 million masks at the height of the crisis. Now those masks are being safely stored by the government for a rainy day.
A maths teacher at the Lycée Albert I in Monaco has tested positive for Covid-19, but the government has been quick to allay concerns, citing strict health measures at the school.
The Grimaldi Forum is prepped and ready to receive thousands of residents who will be tested for Covid-19, as the Principality embarks on its mass screening regime.
From Tuesday 19th May, the government of Monaco will begin testing everyone in the Principality for Covid-19 who wish to be tested. Here is everything you need to know about the process.