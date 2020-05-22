Weather
A new positive case of Covid-19 on 18th May brings confirmed number to 97: 87 cured, 1 hospitalised, 1 resident death, 3 non-resident deaths

Monaco stockpiles masks

Monaco stockpiles masks

By Stephanie Horsman - May 22, 2020

The Principality ordered some 11.5 million masks at the height of the crisis. Now those masks are being safely stored by the government for a rainy day.

After the shortage of protective masks worldwide brought on by the recent health crisis, the government of Monaco took action by ordering a vast surplus so that they would not be caught unaware if a repeat were to occur. It has been reported that there are currently upward of 10 million masks being held in stockpile at the barracks of the Carabinier du Prince.  

Nearly 900,000 masks have been distributed in recent weeks, the rest, a variety of FFP2, surgical and fabric, remain ready to go in the basement storage warehouse of the barracks.

This task is big enough to have warranted the assignment of two people to track the inventory.

“We also have all the serological tests, hydroalcoholic gels, overshoes, overcoats, pairs of protective glasses, gloves … It’s quite impressive,” notes the commander and chief of the Carabinieri Company, Gilles Convertini. 

With a “hope for the best, but be prepared for the worst” attitude, the residents of Monaco can rest assured that the government will be ready for anything that comes next.

 

 

Editors pics

May 15, 2020 | Local News

Covid tests: all your questions answered

From Tuesday 19th May, the government of Monaco will begin testing everyone in the Principality for Covid-19 who wish to be tested. Here is everything you need to know about the process.

0
May 8, 2020 | Local News

June likely date for Casino Square unveiling

Le Camembert is no more. Casino Square has finally got its facelift and is ready for its close-up, but that almost certainly will not be before June.

0
April 28, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Post-lockdown plan set in motion

The government has outlined its three-phase plan to pull the Principality out of lockdown, starting within the week.

0
April 10, 2020 | Local News

Lockdown extended for another three weeks

Prince Albert has ordered confinement measures in Monaco to be extended until 3rd May. Police patrols will also be increased this Easter weekend to ensure people are complying with the rules.

0

daily

May 22, 2020 | Local News

Monaco stockpiles masks

Stephanie Horsman

The Principality ordered some 11.5 million masks at the height of the crisis. Now those masks are being safely stored by the government for a rainy day.

0
May 20, 2020 | Local News

Monaco teacher tests positive for Covid

Stephanie Horsman

A maths teacher at the Lycée Albert I in Monaco has tested positive for Covid-19, but the government has been quick to allay concerns, citing strict health measures at the school. 

0
May 18, 2020 | Local News

Congress centre repurposed as mass testing site

Cassandra Tanti

The Grimaldi Forum is prepped and ready to receive thousands of residents who will be tested for Covid-19, as the Principality embarks on its mass screening regime.

0
May 15, 2020 | Local News

Covid tests: all your questions answered

Cassandra Tanti

From Tuesday 19th May, the government of Monaco will begin testing everyone in the Principality for Covid-19 who wish to be tested. Here is everything you need to know about the process.

0
