Monaco stocks stores with face masks

1 new case of Covid-19 recorded on 27th April, bringing official total to 95 in Monaco: 42 cured, 2 hospitalised, 1 resident death, 3 non-resident deaths
Monaco’s lockdown will be lifted in less than a week and to prepare, the government is equipping several stores in the Principality with masks that can be purchased by the public.
In an effort to continue to protect the population post-confinement, the Prince’s Government has arranged with several stores in Monaco to provide masks at a set price of €2.50 for disposable surgical masks and €7.50 for FFP2 masks.
While it will not be mandatory for people to wear masks after the lockdown is lifted, the government strongly recommends that the public make use of their availability and maintain hygiene measures.
A list of outlets for masks will soon be available on the government’s website:
https://covid19.mc/tout-savoir-sur-les-masques/#1631
Prince Albert has made a special trip to visit the construction site at Larvotto Beach. Works resumed recently after the site was initially shut down because of the Covid-19 health crisis.
This story is not about giving advise on how to handle confinement, but sharing my experience during the 20-day voyage I made with eXXpedition across the Pacific, between Galapagos to Easter Island.
There is an overwhelming feeling of unrest among parents in the Principality who are concerned about sending their children back to school from 11th May.