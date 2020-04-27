Weather
News

1 new case of Covid-19 recorded on 27th April, bringing official total to 95 in Monaco: 42 cured, 2 hospitalised, 1 resident death, 3 non-resident deaths

Monaco stocks stores with face masks

By Cassandra Tanti - April 27, 2020

Monaco’s lockdown will be lifted in less than a week and to prepare, the government is equipping several stores in the Principality with masks that can be purchased by the public.

In an effort to continue to protect the population post-confinement, the Prince’s Government has arranged with several stores in Monaco to provide masks at a set price of €2.50 for disposable surgical masks and €7.50 for FFP2 masks.

While it will not be mandatory for people to wear masks after the lockdown is lifted, the government strongly recommends that the public make use of their availability and maintain hygiene measures.

A list of outlets for masks will soon be available on the government’s website:

https://covid19.mc/tout-savoir-sur-les-masques/#1631

 

 

