Monaco streamlines Covid tests and vaccinations

With an uptick in the circulation of Covid, the government has made screening and vaccinations in Monaco easier for the population.
The Covid situation report issued by the government on Monday revealed that Monaco had recorded 287 new cases and 49 new hospitalisations within the week.
To help combat this new wave of the virus, the government has adjusted its policies on testing and inoculations to allow the easiest access for all people who live, work or go to school in the Principality.
Monegasque nationals and residents can again visit the Rainier III Auditorium Screening Centre on weekdays between 8:30am and 5pm without an appointment for a Covid test. Employees and non-resident children who attend school in Monaco can also get tested, though they must present a medical prescription.
Appointments can also be made online at www.monacosante.mc. These online screening slots are open to Monegasques, residents, employees and non-resident children attending school in the Principality.
The exception is for patients aged five to 11, who must visit www.vaccination-covid19.mc and request to be called back for an appointment to ensure the proper parental authorisation procedures are followed.
The health authorities are “strongly advising” people over 60 and those at high-risk of developing a more serious form of the disease to get a 4th dose, or second booster, of the vaccine. The booster is voluntary and free of charge.
Monaco’s health services have two vaccines available, one carrying messgeger RNA made by Pfizer and one without messenger RNA manufactured by Novavax.
For additional information, visit the website www.covid19.mc or contact the call centre seven days a week from 9am to 5pm on +377 92.05.55.00 .