Monaco strengthens ties with UN Environment Program

Wednesday, March 4, 2020
Welcome! Log into your account
Register for an account
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Recover your password
News
Brought to you by: Monaco Life
There are now 10 positive cases of the coronavirus in the Alpes Maritimes, the latest are two women aged 45 and 65 living in Nice
The Prince’s Government has consolidated its strategic relationship with the United Nations Environment Program in the fight against plastic pollution.
An awarding ceremony by the European Commission to the United Nations Environment Program (P.N.U.E.) campaign ‘Aquariums of the world against plastics’ was held on Tuesday 3rd March at the Oceanographic Museum of Monaco.
In the presence of H.S.H Prince Albert, Monaco’s Minister for External Relations and Cooperation Laurent Anselmi signed a framework cooperation agreement with Inger Andersen, Executive Director of the P.N.U.E.
Given the importance of the environment in the Principality’s foreign relations policy, the Prince’s Government wanted to strengthen institutional dialogue and strategic collaboration with this program, which is authoritative on the international scene in environmental matters.
The agreement also aims to consolidate the various financial contributions paid by the Principality to the P.N.U.E., in particular in favour of its activities to combat marine plastic pollution and sustainable management of coral reefs.
Photo: ©Direction de la Communication/Manuel Vitali
The Prince's Government has consolidated its strategic relationship with the United Nations Environment Program in the fight against plastic pollution.
Entrepreneurs in Monaco have heard that, while the current coronavirus epidemic is having immediate consequences, there are many other factors to consider when planning for the future.
A new report by real estate brokerage firms Douglas Elliman and Frank Knight reveals that Monaco is still the world’s most expensive city, where US$1 million gets buyers only 162 square feet of property.
The Vincenzo Bellini opera Il Pirata makes its way to the Auditorium Rainier III, Salle Yakov Kreizberg for two spectacular shows this week.