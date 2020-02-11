Monaco student wins international dance prize

Wednesday, February 12, 2020
Monaco is set to undergo intense storms and blistering heat once again this year, according to Focus Météo.
Great news for tennis fans in Monaco as Novak Djokovic has confirmed he will compete in his “home” tournament, the Monte-Carle Masters, this year.
Marco Mascari, a 17-year-old Princess Grace Academy student, has taken out the prestigious Prix de Lausanne 2020 for best overall dancer, as well as the top spot for contemporary interpretation.
Buhurt Prime, the final tournament of the Historical Medieval Battle season, comes to the Bit Top in Fontvieille to determine which team is the best of the best.
Isabelle Berro-Amadeï has presented His Majesty the King of the Belgians with her credentials accrediting her as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Monaco.