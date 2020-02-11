Monaco student wins international dance prize

Weather
Wednesday, February 12, 2020

News

Breaking News

Monaco is set to undergo intense storms and blistering heat once again this year, according to Focus Météo.

By Stephanie Horsman - February 11, 2020

Marco Mascari, a 17-year-old Princess Grace Academy student, has taken out the prestigious Prix de Lausanne 2020 for best overall dancer, as well as the top spot for contemporary interpretation. 

Eight dancers were deemed the best of the best last Saturday at the Prix de Lausanne dance competition in Montreaux. Each will be receiving scholarships to allow them to continue their studies in some of the world’s most prestigious schools or ballet companies.

A total of 77 dancers from 25 different countries were selected to take part. The 47 girls and 30 boys were kept under the watchful eyes of world-class teachers and coaches. They spent a full week preparing, working on both classic and contemporary variations before going in front of the judges.

Twenty-one were finally chosen to move onto the next level. The finalists were from 10 countries, with China having six candidates, the most for any nation, followed by three each from Australia and the United States.

The event was streamed live for six hours each day, and the semi-finalist selection and grand finals were broadcast in their entirety on the Prix de Lausanne website and Arte Concert. The viewership nearly doubled from the previous year, with 1.1 million views compared to 560,000 the previous year.

In the end, it was Monaco’s Marco Masciari who won the day. The seven other winners hailed from the USA, Brazil, China, South Korea, Romania and Portugal.

 

 

Previous articleMedieval battles in Monaco
Next articleExtreme weather will continue

China Night at Monaco Yacht Show

One of the main highlights of the Monaco Yacht Show is China Night, and this year’s gala has once again brought together a host of Chinese celebrities and local dignitaries in the Principality.  

The event, hosted by Monaco Boat Services, is now in its 7th year and has been instrumental in continuing and expanding the relations between the People’s Republic and Monaco. 

The gala dinner was held in the fabled Riva Tunnel in Port Hercule in the presence of Monaco’s Ambassador to China Catherine Fautrier, Monaco Boat Service’s President Lia Riva, Chinese actor/director Li Chen and Shanghai-born superstar singer G.E.M., who is referred to as the Chinese Taylor Swift and has chosen the Principality as the location to shoot her latest music video.

Li Chen was awarded the distinction of Ambassador to the Destination by Guy Antognelli, Director of the Tourism and Congress Board. The actor expressed his delight at staying in Monaco during his acceptance speech. 

Since the March 2019 State visit of China’s President Xi Jinping to Monaco, where HSH Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene hosted an official luncheon for him and his wife, pursuing further diplomatic relations have been a priority for the Prince’s government.

Chinese interest in Monaco and the south of France has skyrocketed, resulting in a record number of tourists from the Asian powerhouse since the beginning of the year. So much so that Air China has expanded their service, operating three direct flights per week between Nice and Beijing.

   

Philosophical Encounters of Monaco event

Local News Stephanie Horsman -
The 4th symposium of the Philosophical Encounters of Monaco will be held this year on Friday 7th and Saturday 8th June.