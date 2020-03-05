Monaco Sunday Experience returns in time for Grand Prix

Thursday, March 5, 2020
Brought to you by: Monaco Life
Coronavirus update: Two people aged 42 and 43 living in Nice have tested positive for Covid-18, bringing the number of total cases in the Alpes Maritimes to 12
Monaco’s trade professionals and government officials gathered together at the Welcome Office earlier this week to prepare for the launch of the 2020 Monaco Sunday Experience.
Entrepreneurs in Monaco have heard that, while the current coronavirus epidemic is having immediate consequences, there are many other factors to consider when planning for the future.
A new report by real estate brokerage firms Douglas Elliman and Frank Knight reveals that Monaco is still the world’s most expensive city, where US$1 million gets buyers only 162 square feet of property.
Since December 2019, digital and paper documents have had the same legal value under a new law. The government is now using this law to entice businesses and stimulate economic activity.