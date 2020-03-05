Weather
Coronavirus update: Two people aged 42 and 43 living in Nice have tested positive for Covid-18, bringing the number of total cases in the Alpes Maritimes to 12

Monaco Sunday Experience returns in time for Grand Prix

By Stephanie Horsman - March 5, 2020

Monaco’s trade professionals and government officials gathered together at the Welcome Office earlier this week to prepare for the launch of the 2020 Monaco Sunday Experience.

The Sunday Experience is an annual summer initiative put on by the Prince’s government offering customers a chance to explore shops, restaurants and various attractions usually closed on the seventh day. 

The meeting between the state officials and the tradespeople was held to exchange ideas and agree on strategies, actions and synergistic possibilities to give clients coherent and varied choices.

This year, the shops and facilities involved will be open from May, including the all-important Grand Prix weekend. Currently, this includes more than 100 establishments all over the Principality including shops, boutiques, restaurants, cultural offerings and leisure activities.

For more information on who is involved, go to the website at www.monacosundayexperience.com

 

 

