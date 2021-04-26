Weather
17 ° C
17°C
11°C
Light Cloud
Tuesday, April 27, 2021

Culture

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

7 Covid cases 26 Apr, 7 hospitalised, 3 in ICU, 36 home monitored, 2,334 recoveries, 32 deaths, 86 incidence rate, 33% population vaccinated

Monaco takes position at UN Women

Monaco takes position at UN Women

By Cassandra Tanti - April 26, 2021

Monaco has been elected to the Board of Directors of UN Women, the United Nations entity dedicated to gender equality and the empowerment of women.

A global champion for women and girls, UN Women was established to accelerate progress on meeting their needs worldwide.

UN Women supports UN Member States as they set global standards for achieving gender equality, and works with governments and civil society to design laws, policies, programmes and services needed to ensure that the standards are effectively implemented and truly benefit women and girls worldwide.

The entity also works to position gender equality as fundamental to the Sustainable Development Goals.

On 20th April, Monaco was elected to the Board of Directors of UN Women by the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC).

Monaco makes an annual voluntary contribution of €20,000 to UN Women and regularly intervenes on the subject of the protection of women’s rights, including the annual report on the status of women.

Since 2015, Monaco has been a founding member of the Group of Friends for Gender Parity, whose objective is to advance women’s leadership, advocate for parity and preserve gender balance in the world. In 2020, the Principality joined the Group of Friends for the Elimination of Violence Against Women.

 

Photo by Simon Maage on Unsplash

 

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articleDrama and excitement at Historic Grand Prix
Next articleHPV: boys need vaccinating too

Editors pics

March 17, 2021 | Culture

Grace Kelly, the influencer

More than 40 years after her death, Princess Grace is being recognised as an influencer of the 21st century through a new global initiative backed by Prince Albert called ‘Grace Influential’.

0
February 24, 2021 | Culture

Monaco Pavilion close to completion

Finishing touches are being made to the rock-inspired Monaco Pavilion. With months before the Dubai Expo kicks off in October, Monaco will be among the first countries to complete the mammoth project.

0
February 19, 2021 | Culture

Interview: Princess Grace Award winner Lucien Postlewaite

In this month's interview, Princess Grace Foundation-USA’s Brisa Trinchero catches up with acclaimed Principal Dancer Lucien Postlewaite about his career at Les Ballets de Monte-Carlo.

0
February 16, 2021 | Culture

The story behind ‘Grace Forever’ at the CHPG

Local artist Marcos Marin talks to Monaco Life about his latest instalment of Princess Grace in the maternity ward of the CHPG and what it was like to watch Prince Albert unveil the portrait.

0

daily

April 26, 2021 | Culture

Monaco takes position at UN Women

Cassandra Tanti

Monaco has been elected to the Board of Directors of UN Women, the United Nations entity dedicated to gender equality and the empowerment of women.

0
April 23, 2021 | Culture

WW2 resistance fighter posthumously honoured

Stephanie Horsman

Prince Albert has unveiled a bust of World War II resistance fighter Rene Borghini, in tribute to the Monegasque who was arrested and killed in 1944 by the German forces. 

0
April 22, 2021 | Culture

Who won the Monaco’s photo competition?

Stephanie Horsman

Prince Albert has handed out awards for the first ever Monegasque International Solidarity Organisation’s Photography Competition in Fontvieille.

0
April 16, 2021 | Culture

Hauser and Wirth to open gallery in Monaco

Stephanie Horsman

Monaco has been earmarked as the home for a new private viewing space by Zurich-based gallerists Hauser and Wirth who will hold their inaugural show in June.

0
MORE STORIES

Securing the Jardin Exotique for centuries to...

Culture Stephanie Horsman -
The Jardin Exotique will remain closed to the public until 2022 as the council battles unexpected hurdles renovating one of Monaco’s national landmarks.

Monaco’s new bike rules

Culture Stephanie Horsman -
Compulsory helmets and reflective clothing are among a raft of new transport rules being introduced by the Prince’s government.