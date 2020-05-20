Weather
Brought to you by: Monaco Life

A new positive case of Covid-19 on 18th May brings confirmed number to 97: 87 cured, 1 hospitalised, 1 resident death, 3 non-resident deaths

Monaco teacher tests positive for Covid

By Stephanie Horsman - May 20, 2020

A maths teacher at the Lycée Albert I in Monaco has tested positive for Covid-19, but the government has been quick to allay concerns, citing strict health measures at the school. 

The unidentified teacher – who was asymptomatic – tested for the virus at the school on Wednesday, before a laboratory in Nice, where she resides, confirmed the case on Friday. The school is going to remain open for the time being, though the teacher’s students will be able to take a PCR nasal swab test.  

The teacher is reportedly now on sick leave and is under quarantine. 

The Monaco government told a press conference on Wednesday, that, “Even positive, the teacher is a negligible risk contact since, like everyone else, she wore a mask and respected all the barrier measures. The risk is therefore very low.” 

The school’s administration has contacted the parents of the pupils who have been in contact with the teacher in order to offer them a PCR test at the sport centre at Stade Louis II.

According to reports, the teacher was not in contact with other teachers, and the Monaco government is actively conducting an investigation to attempt to determine where she may have contracted the virus.

The news comes just over a week after schools had been reopened in the Principality.

Nazareth, a private school in Nice, closed its doors last week after a young student tested positive for Covid-19. The school is set to reopen on 25th May.

 

Photo: Lycée Albert I in Monaco, Wikipedia 

 

 

 

