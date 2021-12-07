Weather
7 ° C
7°C
Wednesday, December 8, 2021

News

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

17 Covid cases 6 Dec, 7 hospitalised - 2 residents, 2 in ICU, 118 home monitored, 3,736 recoveries, 36 deaths, 409 incidence rate

Monaco team secures podium in powerboating championship

Monaco team secures podium in powerboating championship

By Luke Entwistle - December 7, 2021

Powerboat racers Tomaso Polli and Matteo Nicolini, representing the Principality of Monaco, have piloted ‘Six’ to a well-earned third place in the first round of this season’s XCAT (Extreme Catamaran) series.

The five-day event on the east coast Emirate of Fujairah, held from 30th November to 4th December, marked a significant comeback for Monegasque pilot Polli and Italian Nicolini, as they competed in the powerboat series for the first time since they secured a 12th place finish in 2016. Their high classification was decided over the course of three races, where ‘Six’ picked up fifth, third and second place finishes.

The ‘Six’ team had a shot at victory in the final race on Saturday having qualified on pole, but the Dubai Police team held the inside line going into the first corner and, having pulled off the overtake, went on to control the race in what was a flawless performance from the local team.

Speaking to local media after the third and final race, Polli gave a positive appraisal of his performance: “It was a challenging race. We got pole position and we were very hopeful for the win. We had a great start. But to get second place we are very happy – new team, new boat, so very satisfied.”

Team Six, photo by Flavio Grementieri

Polli, of course, has had a longer break than most, but the series was also heavily affected by the coronavirus pandemic – last week’s event was the first since 2019. “It is extremely exciting to be back racing. We have come back into the swing of things very quickly,” he said.

The return of XCAT, the flagship event of one of the most exciting nautical sports with boats surpassing 200 km/h, will bring renewed, global interest in the sport, and hopefully inspire a new generation of drivers.

Monaco, in particular, is not renowned for producing elite level motonautique drivers, but Polli’s brilliant performance for the Monaco based ‘Six’ team, as well as his continued participation in the XCAT series, is sure to heighten the profile of the sport within the Principality.

The final round of this year’s XCAT series begins in Dubai on Thursday, with Polli, Nicolini and all of those involved in the ‘Six’ team hoping to take another step, or two, up the podium.

 

 

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articleSilver Nova: Silversea’s first luxury hybrid cruise ship
Next articleKarl Lagerfeld fans battle it out in “explosive” Monaco auction

Editors pics

December 7, 2021 | Culture

MAC Christmas gala unites ambassadors for magical evening

The Hôtel de Paris came alive with the spirit of Christmas on Saturday night as the Monaco Ambassadors Club, in partnership with Monaco Life, hosted the annual Christmas gala for members and guests.

0
December 7, 2021 | Local News

Karl Lagerfeld fans battle it out in “explosive” Monaco auction

The atmosphere was “electric” at the Karl Lagerfeld estate auction hosted in Monaco this past weekend, where a total of €12 million was realised, far above the pre-sale high estimate of €3 million.

0
December 6, 2021 | Local News

Christmas Market in the Great White North  

The Princely family has officially opened Monaco’s Christmas Village and this year, get ready to encounter puffins, the Niagara Falls and immeasurable wilderness as the Port takes on a Canada theme. 

0
December 3, 2021 | Culture

Video: Karl Lagerfeld estate auction

Inside One Monte-Carlo, the story of legendary designer Karl Lagerfeld unfolded in a pre-auction display of his personal possessions. We spoke to Sotheby’s lead auctioneer Pierre Mothes.

0

daily

December 7, 2021 | Culture

MAC Christmas gala unites ambassadors for magical evening

Cassandra Tanti

The Hôtel de Paris came alive with the spirit of Christmas on Saturday night as the Monaco Ambassadors Club, in partnership with Monaco Life, hosted the annual Christmas gala for members and guests.

0
December 7, 2021 | Culture

Monaco team secures podium in powerboating championship

Luke Entwistle

Powerboat racers Tomaso Polli and Matteo Nicolini, representing the Principality of Monaco, have piloted ‘Six’ to a well-earned third place in the first round of this season’s XCAT series.

0
December 7, 2021 | Culture

Silver Nova: Silversea’s first luxury hybrid cruise ship

Stephanie Horsman

Monaco-based Silversea Cruises has announced the name of its first hybrid ship, Silver Nova, which will reduce greenhouse gas emissions in-port by an impressive 40%.

0
December 7, 2021 | Culture

Alpes-Maritimes ramps up Covid rules for kids

Stephanie Horsman

As the circulation of Covid among school students continues its upward trend, France’s government has announced the return of some restrictions.

0
MORE STORIES

Monaco Life speaks to Jodie Foster and...

Culture Cassandra Tanti -
American actress, director and producer Jodie Foster says women should be added to history books to reflect the truth behind their roles in discovering, creating and shaping the world as we know it today. The Hollywood heavyweight spoke to Monaco Life at the screening of ‘Be Natural: the untold story of Alice Guy-Blaché’, a documentary which recounts the life of the first film producer in the world who was largely forgotten because she happened to be a woman. Directed by Pamela Green, the film made its Monaco debut to a full house at the Princess Grace Theatre on Thursday 3rd October. Organised by Pink Ribbon Monaco, the event aimed to shed light on one of history’s pioneers in film and the position that many women throughout history have found themselves in. Guy-Blaché carved out a 20-year career writing, directing and producing hundreds of films and creating her own production company, Solax. In a male-dominated industry, her work explored class, race and societal norms from a distinctly feminine perspective. Yet, by 1919 her career had come to an abrupt end and her work was omitted from many history books Narrator Jodie Foster and film Director Pamela Green spoke to Monaco Life Editor Cassandra Tanti at the screening. Cassandra Tanti: What motivated you to get involved in this film? Jodie Foster: Pamela Green came to me to talk about Alice, who I had never heard of in my entire life, which is kind of extraordinary considering I have been doing this for a long time. She told me the story and I was blown away and totally inspired by it, and wanted to hear more. I grew up never having met another female filmmaker, there were very few I knew of and most of them were European, so I wanted to hear this story as much as anybody else and it took many years to make it all happen How much of a contributing factor do you think gender was in the fact that these films were lost and she was written out of the history books? I think we all agree that it is because she was a woman that she was rendered invisible. She was well educated and she loved her boss who was great to her and did acknowledge her privately, but didn’t seem to think that it was important enough that he remember her contribution. And honestly, in most cases - and I have seen this in my own life - I don’t think it was some great conspiracy. I think people just forgot that women existed. Honestly, they were an after-thought. So, it’s much more about somebody who is marginalised by being forgotten than it was a male conspiracy. [embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4iH1sKdwi9k[/embed] Do you think there should be a rewriting of the history books given the fact we are learning that this has happened to women across many different fields throughout history? I don’t know if it’s about rewriting history so much as adding to history. Léon Gaumont was a very important part of film history and he was the first person who, after the Lumière brothers, really acknowledged what cinema could be. But it never occurred to him to think about narrative film making. There was somebody next to him who did, and that was Alice. So, we don’t want to diminish his contribution and I don’t think anybody wants to change history, I think they just want to add authentic truth to it. History revises itself as the truth appears with time and this is a great addition. Women have always been important in cinema. In a male dominated industry such as film, how do you think Alice managed to rise to the top of her career? Gaumont was an amazing man who loved and appreciated her, not enough to remember her when it came time to attribution, but he understood her. She rose to the top entirely because of her own tenacity and talent. She made over a thousand movies, achieved so many firsts including the first all-African American cast film, she did a movie on planned parenthood, a movie about men and women changing places in society… she was very forward thinking. She also started this idea of naturalism, against the common idea of theatricality. She was really interested in real life, in the smaller details. [caption id="attachment_38937" align="alignnone" width="900"] President and founder of Pink Ribbon Monaco Natasha Frost-Savio with film director Pamela Green. Photo: Monaco Life, all rights reserved[/caption] Pamela, what takes you from being amazed by someone like Alice Guy-Blaché, to actually an investigative film about her? Pamela Green: In a way, I feel like her legacy was stolen from us. I just wanted everybody to know about her so future generations can be inspired and have the confidence to know that there was a woman in film at the beginning. And not just in this industry, in many industries. She is just one of many women who has not been given the recognition she deserves, so the more stories like this that come out will show that women have always been there, they just haven’t been documented or recorded. How different do you think the film industry would be for women had Alice been recognised for her work and others were given the opportunity to see her as a role model? There would be more confidence, and more people going into different parts of film making. Film making is not just directing. It is producing, writing, being behind the camera. So, if her face existed earlier, I think that there definitely would be more people fighting to be in this field and more confidence of what they can achieve.  

Back-to-school “as normal as possible” in France

Local News Stephanie Horsman -
Here is what a return to school will look like for students in France this September.